MCOCA invoked against gang involved in murder of businessman Shevani: Police

The Pune City Police has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Parvez Hanif Shaikh and six of his associates who were allegedly involved in the kidnapping and murder of 48-year-old city-based businessman Chandan Krupadas Shevani for not paying Rs. 2 crore ransom.

The accused, Shaikh, has been earlier booked in at least 18 offences of murder, kidnapping, robbery, illegal possession of firearms in Sangli and Satara districts. The police have recovered three country-made pistols, two magazines and 40 live cartridges from his possession. He is the sixth accused arrested in this case.

The deceased, Shevani, was a resident of Sadhu Vasvani Chowk in Pune Camp and a footware trader operating from the Laxmi Road market. He was murdered on January 4. His body with bullet injuries was found near a canal in Lonand in Satara district.

An offence of was murder was lodged in this case at the Bundgarden police station under sections 302 (murder), 364 (abducting in order to murder), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Indian Arms Act.

During investigation, the police had arrested Parvez and six others in this case. As many as seven pistols, 58 live cartridges, five extra magazines and eight cell phones were recovered from them.

Police said that Parvez, a resident of Hadapsar area of Pune, had formed a gang which committed crimes of serious nature in Pune, Satara and Sangli districts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh said MCOCA has been invoked against Parvez and his gang after perusal from the competent authority on Thursday.

