MCOCA invoked against 10 accused of hotelier’s murder in Uruli Kanchan

A press release issued by Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Monday said MCOCA has been invoked against the accused.

The Pune City Police has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 10 persons arrested in connection with the murder of a hotelier, Ramdas Raghunath Akhade (38).

Akhade was the owner of Hotel Garva in Uruli Kanchan on the Pune Solapur Highway, police said. At 8.45 pm on July 18, assailants on two-wheelers attacked Akhade with sharp weapons when he was sitting outside his hotel, police said. Akhade was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while treatment was underway. An offence of murder was lodged in this case at the Loni Kalbhor police station.

During investigation, a police team arrested 10 persons in this case, including Balasaheb Jaywant Khedekar (56), owner of the Hotel Ashoka near Hotel Garva on the Pune-Solapur Highway. Those arrested included Nilesh Madhukar Arte (23), a criminal according to the police, and a girl, Kajal Kokane (19). A minor boy was also detained for his alleged involvement in the crime.

According to police, Khedekar was upset because his hotel was earning less that Akhade’s hotel. So he asked his nephew, Saurabh alias Chimya Chaudhari (21), to eliminate Akhade, police said. Chaudhari and Arte along with other accused persons attacked and killed Akhade, police said.

A press release issued by Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Monday said MCOCA has been invoked against the accused.

Arte was found involved in as many as 21 crimes of serious nature in the past, the press release stated. He and his aides were allegedly operating an organised gang for financial gains through criminal activities, so a proposal to invoke MCOCA against the accused was forwarded by Senior Inspector Rajendra Mokashi to Additional Commissioner of Police Namdev Chavan through DCP Namrata Patil.