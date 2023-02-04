MCOCA case accused flees police custody, two cops suspended

Two cops have been suspended after an accused booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) escaped the custody of the Pune city police.

According to police, the accused, identified as Santosh Balu Pawar, is a “member” of the Avinash Gupta gang.

He allegedly opened fire and looted over Rs 28 lakhs from the office of an ‘angadia’ (private courier service) in the Market Yard area on November 12, 2022, said police.

Pawar was arrested along with others including head of the gang–Gupta-under relevant sections of (IPC), with MCOCA invoked against them. However, Wednesday, Assistant Police Inspector Ramdas Mundhe and police naik Mahesh Jadhav attached to Market Yard police station took Pawar and another accused to Khanapur for “investigations” without “following” proper procedure and “seeking” prior permission. On the way, Pawar gave a slip and escaped from custody. Following the incident, both police personnel were suspended on Thursday over allegednegligence.