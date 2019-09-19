MCCIA to offer Youth Fellowship Programme to ‘strengthen city’s economy’

The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) said it will start a ‘Youth Fellowship Programme’ wherein graduates and postgraduates will be associated with the Chamber as fellows or scholars for a year. The objective is to prepare individuals for the industry and change the overall dynamic of the economy of the city, said Prashant Girbane, director general of MCCIA.

“The idea is to give graduates and postgraduates a substantive fellowship on a monthly basis for one year,” Girbane told The Indian Express. “We will also allow them to continue for another year if they wish to. They will work with MCCIA on many initiatives and projects. This way, they will have on-field and hands-on experience and, on a larger scale, this programme will help galvanise the city’s economy.”

The programme will cover more than 16 segments of the GDP of Pune. Individuals will be groomed under experienced professionals and mentors, Girbane said. They will be exposed to sectors such as International Trade, Agriculture and Food Processing, General Administration and Corporate Communications.

“This is a first-of-its-kind fellowship wherein individuals will be at the epicentre of a network with over 3,000 companies,” said Girbane. To be a part of the programme, those interested will first need to register, and then undergo a screening as well as a series of group interactions and exercises.