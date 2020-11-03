MCCIA survey shows industrial activity in Pune region back to pre-Covid levels

Parameters like labour employed, production, availability of work, and so on, are tracked in the survey. More than 175 organisations took part in the latest survey.

INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY in Pune region has reached pre-Covid levels in terms of employment generated as well as production. The seventh survey conducted by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) has showed that the current level of production has gone up to 72 per cent in October from 55 per cent in September. According to the survey, in most companies, employee numbers went up from 68 per cent in September to 77 per cent last month.

Since the beginning of the unlocking, MCCIA is conducting monthly surveys to gauge the level of economic activity in the industrial zones of the district. Parameters like labour employed, production, availability of work, and so on, are tracked in the survey. More than 175 organisations took part in the latest survey.

At least 30 per cent of the companies surveyed stated that their production was already at pre-COVID levels, while 11 per cent respondents said they would require fewer than three months to return to pre-COVID levels. A small minority (3 per cent) of the respondents said they would require more than nine months to reach such levels while 11 per cent were uncertain.

According to the survey, 66 per cent organisations are from the manufacturing sector while 16 per cent are involved in services sector and the rest in both. “The distribution of organisations surveyed from micro, small, medium and large organisations was 27 per cent, 33 per cent, 17 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively,” a press release stated.

“In the MCCIA Monthly Survey on Economic Recovery in Pune Region, we are glad to see a substantive jump in economic activities from September to October, especially among MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises). We are on the right track, but it is important to not forget about some sectors and employees who are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, such as MSMEs unbanked by the formal sector,” said Sudhir Mehta, president, MCCIA.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd