MCCIA to set up Rs 10-crore Drone Innovation Centre in Pune to support MSMEs; food technology CFC also planned

The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) is setting up an integrated Drone Technologies Common Facility Centre (CFC) in Pune to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups engaged in drone manufacturing for civilian and defence applications.

The facility will be established at MCCIA’s Bhosari premises in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area. It will offer shared access to design tools, simulation software, prototyping equipment and testing infrastructure — resources that are often prohibitively expensive for small manufacturers to acquire individually.

“The drone ecosystem in Pune has immense potential, given the city’s strength in manufacturing, IT, research and defence sectors. Through this cluster, we want to provide mentorship and hands-on support in design, simulation, testing and validation of drone components,” said Prashant Girbane, Director General, MCCIA.