MCCIA to set up Rs 10-crore Drone Innovation Centre in Pune to support MSMEs; food technology CFC also planned

The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) is setting up an integrated Drone Technologies Common Facility Centre (CFC) in Pune to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups engaged in drone manufacturing for civilian and defence applications.
The facility will be established at MCCIA’s Bhosari premises in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area. It will offer shared access to design tools, simulation software, prototyping equipment and testing infrastructure — resources that are often prohibitively expensive for small manufacturers to acquire individually.
“The drone ecosystem in Pune has immense potential, given the city’s strength in manufacturing, IT, research and defence sectors. Through this cluster, we want to provide mentorship and hands-on support in design, simulation, testing and validation of drone components,” said Prashant Girbane, Director General, MCCIA.
The initiative comes at a time when India’s drone manufacturing sector is expected to grow to Rs 1.8 lakh crore by 2030. However, MSMEs continue to face challenges such as high software licensing costs, limited access to testing facilities, and skill gaps in areas including avionics, autonomy and drone design.
According to MCCIA, detailed consultations were conducted with more than 70 stakeholders, including MSMEs, startups, large companies and academic institutions. A survey of 43 respondents showed consistent demand for shared facilities across the drone development lifecycle.
The proposed centre will offer services in five key areas — computer-aided design and engineering, simulation and analysis, rapid prototyping through 3D printing, reverse engineering, and skill development programmes. It will cater to manufacturers working on drones for defence, electronics, aerospace, automotive and robotics applications.
The cluster will be developed under the government’s Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Scheme, with an estimated project cost of around Rs 10 crore. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) comprising at least 10 member units — half of them micro-enterprises — will be formed to implement the project, with MCCIA as the promoter association.
The 1,800 sq ft facility will be located close to MCCIA’s existing Electronic Cluster Foundation, allowing both centres to function in a complementary manner without duplication of resources. Over the next few months, the SPV will be constituted and approvals sought from district, state and central government authorities.
Besides aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the cluster is expected to help small manufacturers upgrade to globally competitive technologies and meet regulatory requirements more efficiently.
Food technology cluster
In addition to the drone facility, MCCIA is also setting up a Food Technology Cluster as a common facility centre to support MSMEs in Pune’s food processing sector. The facility will provide pilot product development, quality testing, certification assistance, research and development support, and training on regulatory compliance.
The cluster aims to help small food enterprises — many of them home-based and informal — access modern processing technologies, meet Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and export standards, and improve product shelf life. The food technology cluster is expected to be operational by March 2027 and will use MCCIA’s existing premises to minimise land and construction costs.
“Both initiatives are intended to lower entry barriers for small entrepreneurs and enable them to scale up with quality and innovation at the core,” Girbane said.
