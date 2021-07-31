MCCIA appeals for vaccination push, asks universities to get students inoculated

Concerned over hesitancy about COVID 19 vaccination, the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) has urged companies to speed up their drive to innoculate their workers. While bigger companies in the district have managed to get a majority of their workforce vaccinated, the smaller and micro-units still lag.

Sudhir Mehta, president of the MCCIA said the pace of vaccination has slowed. The problem is more in the small and micro scale companies-whose pace of vaccination has slowed down considerably. “There is fatigue among people with regards to vaccination. There is also a section of the population that is hesitant to take the dose,” he said.

As the second wave advanced in the country, a huge rush was seen for the vaccines. However, as the wave dips, enthusiasm about the same has also gone down.

Mehta said this present window should be used by all to get their workforce vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccines, he pointed out have been proved to be the only shield against the disease taking on a fatal turn.

“What we need to do now is to ensure a maximum number of people should get their doses -and the companies should take the initiative and get their workforce vaccinated,” he said. Similarly, the real estate sector which is also a major employment generator should take steps to ensure their people are vaccinated.

Another sector, which Mehta should look into mass vaccination is the universities. “I have been talking to them personally and asking them to get their students at least the first dose. If this is not done, then this academic year also would be a washout,” he said. Universities, Mehta said would aim to get the bulk of their students vaccinated by end of August so that regular classes start post that.