Trying to secure MBBS course admission for daughter, man duped of Rs 3 lakh

A Pune resident was cheated to the tune of Rs 3 lakh after cyber fraudsters promised to provide admission to a MBBS course for his daughter.

Police said the con man had posted a fake advertisement on Facebook on admissions for a MBBS course in April this year.

The complainant contacted the con man on the phone number posted with the advertisement. The con man claimed to have an office in Thane and sought money from the man for securing his daughter’s admission for the MBBS course.

The Pune resident submitted his daughter’s educational documents online to the fraudster. As per instructions of the con man, the complainant transferred Rs 3 lakh to different bank accounts as ‘donation’ for the MBBS course. When no such admission happened, the man lodged the FIR in this case.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“The complainant and fraudster never met in person. The fraud took place online. Investigation has been launched,” said Inspector Ulhas Kadam of Samarth police station.

Police have booked the unidentified accused in this case under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act. Police are probing the cell phone number used by the con man for cheating people through the FB advertisement. Police are also investigating the bank accounts to which the complainant’s money was transferred.