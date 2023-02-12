Mayur Pawar, Kunal Vedpathak bag awards for Best Production Design, Best Art Direction at PIFF

‘DIARY OF Vinayak Pandit’ (DOVP), a Marathi movie exploring the journey of an artist, was honoured at the 21st edition of the prestigious Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), receiving awards for the Best Production Design and the Best Art Director.

For his evocative recreation of the 70s, Mayur Pawar bagged recognition for production design, while Kunal Vedpathak was conferred with the award for Best Art Director.

Validating the critical acclaim of the film, DOVP, directed by Mayur Sham Karambalikar under the joint banners of Chitraboli Creations and One Cam Productions, was not only chosen to be screened out of 1,574 film entries from 72 countries but was also the official selection for the Marathi Cinema competition. A total of 140 films across categories were screened at the festival.

DVOP takes the audience on a self-exploratory journey as the protagonist, Vinayak Pandit, a talented artist, contemplating suicide due to his haunting past, shifts to a new town. However, as days pass, life gives him a second chance.

In its effort to capture Vinayak’s psyche, the movie leverages its outstanding production design, which minutely underlines the emotional journey of the protagonist.

Also, the detailed recreation of the period lends an added dimension to the storytelling.

As the movie rolls, the audience watches the artist pen his experiences in his diary, documenting his dynamic thoughts, relationships and personal conflicts as well as the passage of new characters in his life: a little girl named Varsha, Jagadale Sir, and others. The diary, playing a central role in the film, is the impetus that carries the story ahead as it is not only the guardian of Vinayak’s inner world but also a tell-all instrument for the audience.

The movie features stellar performances from Avinash Khedekar, Suhas Shirsath, Payal Jadhav, and Swati Kale as the lead cast, while the potent voices of several celebrated singers including Shankar Mahadevan, Abhay Jodhpurkar, Mangesh Borgaonkar, Jaydeep Vaidya, and Priyanka Barve, accentuate the emotional heft of the movie. Along with the powerful vocals, the stirring scores by Niranjan Pedgaonkar and Anandi Vikas make the film in its essence a musical, which strives to record the ache of Vinayak, who is an artist.

Along with the directorial vision, the versatile acting and the beautiful scores, the movie sails on the keen insights from the producers, Aditya Deshmukh and Vedant Mugalikar, who have partnered with co-producers Hrushikesh Joshi, Vyankat Mulajkar, Vinay Deshmukh, and Samir Senapati.