May need booster shots for frontline workers, elderly, say experts

In its fight against Covid-19, it is essential that India step up efforts to vaccinate the nearly 15 per cent of its adult population which is still unvaccinated, as well as prioritise administering the second dose of the vaccine to those inoculated with only the first dose, according to an expert.

Speaking at a discussion on the Omicron variant on Friday, professor of physics and biology at Ashoka University, Gautam Menon, said, “Booster shots may be necessary, at least initially, for frontline and healthcare workers, those above 60 years of age and those who are immunocompromised, but others can wait for them.”

He, however, said more information was needed “about the use of the currently available Indian vaccines as boosters, and also about how the two vaccines most used in India — Covaxin and Covishield — might perform against the Omicron variant.”

Another expert who addressed the event, Dr Shahid Jameel, director of Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University, said, “Early lab results from South Africa and Pfizer show about a 40-fold and 25-fold drop in virus neutralisation ability of Pfizer vaccine. According to various studies, booster shots have been shown to increase the amount of antibodies and cut reinfection rates. Given these results, it is now time that India devises policies on booster shots and vaccination for children.”

Dr Jameel had earlier told The Indian Express, “I am of the view that a third dose of AstraZeneca (marketed as Covishield in India) would not be as effective. Another vaccine should be used as a booster in people vaccinated with two doses of Covishield. Novovax made by Serum Institute (called Covovax) and Biological E’s Corbevax would be both effective and inexpensive. SII also has the capacity to make over 1.5 billion doses of Covovax.”

Prof Menon also told The Indian Express that best results are obtained with “boosters that are different from the vaccines you get originally.”