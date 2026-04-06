Maximum temperature drops to 33° C in Pune, lowest since 2015

According to IMD's forecast, maximum temperature will reach 40° C in parts of Pune, such as Koregaon Park and Lohegaon, on April 11 as the skies remain clear. (File Photo)

If the morning in Shivajinagar was pleasantly cool at 17.8° C on Monday, the day was even better. The maximum temperature recorded at the Shivajinagar station was 33.1° C, which was 4.3° C below normal. It was the least warm April day in the last 10 years.

In Pashan, Chinchwad, Hadapsar and Wadgaonsheri, the maximum temperature was lower, in the 32° C range, while NDA recorded 31.8° C. Since 2015, when the maximum temperature recorded at the Shivajinagar station was 30.4° C, Pune has only seen temperatures climbing to 35-37° C in the month of April.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there are two Western disturbances in quick succession that are, likely, to affect northwest India during the week with peak intensity on April 7 and 8. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kashmir valley on April 7.