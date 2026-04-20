Maximum temperature falling, humidity rising: Why IMD expect thunderstorms and rain in Pune

Most of us did not feel it, but the maximum temperature dropped by more than one degree Celsius on Monday compared to Sunday. The Shivajinagar station recorded a day-time temperature of 39.7° C on Monday while NDA and Pashan were a little over 37° C. In Chinchwad and Hadapsar, the mercury hovered below 38° C.

What people felt a lot was discomfort due to high humidity. This is due to moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

“When there is high humidity as well as high temperature, people sweat and feel uncomfortable. A few days ago, when the maximum temperature was around 41° C, we did not feel as much discomfort since the humidity level was low,” says SD Sanap, Scientist at IMD Pune.