Maximum temperature falling, humidity rising: Why IMD expect thunderstorms and rain in Pune

Pune is trading dry heat for high humidity as moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal triggers a "discomfort" surge.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 08:56 PM IST
Pune weather humidity vs temperature discomfortWith a Yellow Alert in place, the IMD predicts a temporary dip in mercury before the 40°C mark returns next week. (File Photo)
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Most of us did not feel it, but the maximum temperature dropped by more than one degree Celsius on Monday compared to Sunday. The Shivajinagar station recorded a day-time temperature of 39.7° C on Monday while NDA and Pashan were a little over 37° C. In Chinchwad and Hadapsar, the mercury hovered below 38° C.

What people felt a lot was discomfort due to high humidity. This is due to moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

“When there is high humidity as well as high temperature, people sweat and feel uncomfortable. A few days ago, when the maximum temperature was around 41° C, we did not feel as much discomfort since the humidity level was low,” says SD Sanap, Scientist at IMD Pune.

The high humidity-high temperature conditions favor thunderstorms and rain. The IMD has forecast that the sky in Pune will be cloudy for the next four days, with a high possibility of thunderstorm, lightning and rain – but these might not be widespread. IMD has issued a yellow alert—meaning that people should be aware – for thunderstorms, lightning and squall in parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada till April 24.

“There was very light rain in some parts of Pune on Monday. In south Madhya Maharashtra, such as Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur and Latur, among others, there are reports of rainfall. Sangli also experienced hailstorms,” says Sanap.

The sweltering day starts in the mornings. On Monday, for instance, the minimum temperature was 23.9° C in Shivajinagar while Hadapsar was warmer, at 25.4° C. Areas, such as NDA and Pashan, which are, generally, cooler were also quite hot, at 23.1° C and 21.8° C, respectively.

Sanap says that the IMD expects temperatures to start reducing by 1-2° C. According to the forecast, the maximum temperature across Pune is expected to be around 38° C till April 24, before it is likely to hit the 40° C mark again on April 26. The minimum temperature is expected to stay around 22° C at the Shivajinagar, Pashan and NDA weather stations for the next few days while Lohegaon, Chinchwad, Lavale, Koregaon Park and Magarpatta are estimated to be marginally higher.

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Vidarbha is expected to experience a heat wave alongside hailstorms on Tuesday. From Wednesday, it will be in the grip of a heatwave for three days. Konkan and Goa, too, have a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and squall for Tuesday and Thursday.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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