Veteran cymbals accompanist Mauli Takalkar passes away at 99

Written by Vaishnavi Gujar

Veteran cymbal accompanist Dnyaneshwar (Mauli )Takalkar, whose rhythmic cymbal playing added devotional depth to countless classical and bhajan performances, passed away on Sunday because of brief illness. His funeral was conducted at Vaikunth Crematorium later in the evening.

In the last month, Takalkar had stepped into his 100th year. To celebrate the milestone, the Akhil Mandai Mandal had organised a special felicitation ceremony .The event drew music lovers, admirers and members of the Warkari community, all of whom gathered to pay tribute to the veteran artist’s lifelong contribution to devotional music.

Though he remained energetic and active until recently, Takalkar was admitted to a private hospital nearly a week ago due to age related health complications.Doctors said his condition was not responding adequately to treatment, and he passed away around 1.30 pm on Sunday.