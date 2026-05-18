Veteran cymbals accompanist Mauli Takalkar passes away at 99

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Written by Vaishnavi Gujar
Veteran cymbal accompanist Dnyaneshwar (Mauli )Takalkar, whose rhythmic cymbal playing added devotional depth to countless classical and bhajan performances, passed away on Sunday because of brief illness. His funeral was conducted at Vaikunth Crematorium later in the evening.
In the last month, Takalkar had stepped into his 100th year. To celebrate the milestone, the Akhil Mandai Mandal had organised a special felicitation ceremony .The event drew music lovers, admirers and members of the Warkari community, all of whom gathered to pay tribute to the veteran artist’s lifelong contribution to devotional music.
Though he remained energetic and active until recently, Takalkar was admitted to a private hospital nearly a week ago due to age related health complications.Doctors said his condition was not responding adequately to treatment, and he passed away around 1.30 pm on Sunday.
“Mauli Takalkar began accompanying my father, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, from 1978 through the ‘Santwani’ programmes. From then on, he became an inseparable part of our musical journey, performing at countless concerts and tours with my father. He had exceptional command over rhythm and timing, which made his accompaniment truly special. Despite his immense contribution, he remained extremely simple, humble and deeply rooted in the Warkari tradition. His enthusiasm for playing never faded, and he remained active till the very end. In many ways, Mauli ji brought recognition and dignity to cymbal accompaniment, an art form that earlier remained largely unnoticed. The accompanying three generations of our family, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Pandit Shrinivas Joshi, now Viraj Joshi,” said Shubhada Mulgund, daughter of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, while speaking to The Indian Express.
Born on 11 April 1927, Mauli Takalkar dedicated his life to the art of cymbal accompaniment. His signature rhythmic support became an inseparable part of abhangs, bhajans and Hindustani classical performances for decades. Known for the spiritual fervour and precision in his playing, he accompanied four generations of musicians during his illustrious career.
Takalkar trained under Madhavbuwa Sukale for almost ten years, mastering the nuances of cymbals. He later learnt pakhawaj as well, but found his true passion in cymbals playing.Over the years, he shared the stage with legendary names ranging from theatre icon Bal Gandharva to Hindustani classical maestro Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, and later Srinivas Joshi and Viraj Joshi.
His association with Pandit Bhimsen Joshi lasted for more than four decades. Together, they travelled extensively across the world, performing in numerous countries.Takalkar accompanied Joshi in more than 2,500 performances of the celebrated ‘Santwani’ programme.
Admired for his enthusiasm and remarkable energy even at an advanced age, Takalkar was a beloved presence at the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, where audiences welcomed him with huge applause. He also accompanied eminent artists such as Mogubai Kurdikar, Kishori Amonkar and Pandit Raghunandan Panshikar. In recognition of his immense contribution to music, he was honoured with the Vatsalabai Bhimsen Joshi Award and the Ganasaraswati Kishori Amonkar Sangatkar Award.