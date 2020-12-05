Matka den flourishes around Pune Police ‘QR Code spot’

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh said action would be taken in this case. (Representational)

An illegal matka and gambling den has flourished for several months in Pune Camp next to a spot where the Pune City Police has put up a Quick Response (QR) Code sheet, which is regularly scanned by police marshals on beat patrolling duty through their cell phones.

As part of the ‘Third I’ initiative for effective patrolling over the past one year, the Pune City Police had put up A4 size laminated sheets with QR Codes at certain locations in the jurisdiction of all its police stations. Beat marshals are supposed to visit these locations while patrolling and scan the QR codes on cell phones with ‘Third I’ software. A centralised technical system then records the police visit to these locations.

A QR Code sheet of Pune City Police numbered ‘LASHK 167’ has been put up on the wall of a room in New Modi Khana in Pune Camp.

When The Indian Express visited the spot over the past few days, it was observed that matka and gambling activity was underway at the spot where this QR Code sheet has been put up. At times, people who come to play matka were also seen sitting on the bench below the QR Code sheet. It was also observed that many of those persons undertaking these illegal activities were not wearing masks or following physical distancing norms.

This spot comes under the jurisdiction of Lashkar police station and is surrounded by a residential area, a Buddha Vihar and the Azam Campus, which comprises a school, college and a public library. The local police chowky is also a few minutes’ walking distance away. It was known that police visit the spot to scan the QR Code sheet but no action has been taken against the illegal activities openly going on at the spot for the past many months.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh said action would be taken in this case.

