‘Mathadi labourer’ arrested for demanding extortion money

A man claiming to be a Mathadi labour was arrested for allegedly attempting to extort money from the officebearers of a company on Saturday evening. The FIR in this case was lodged Sunday by a 30-year-old resident of Washi in Navi Mumbai.

According to police, the complainant, who works in a private company, was shifting 200 computers to another private company in Hadapsar with the help of a colleague. The duo arrived with labourers to shift the computers from an office in Swastik Society in Model Colony on Saturday, and placed the computers in a vehicle.

The accused, Vicky Dilip Dhotre (26), reached the spot at 7 pm and allegedly threatened the complainant and demanded Rs 40,000 from him. Dhotre allegedly said that if he was not given the money, he would not allow them to take away the vehicle carrying the computers.

Dhotre was remanded to magisterial custody Monday.

