Hidden stories: Beyond the silver screen: Mastani’s forgotten legacy in Pabal

Preserving heritage begins with knowing it exists. It requires communities to recognise the value of old structures, institutions to document and protect them, and citizens to resist practices that gradually erase the past. Remembered in cinema as the princess who captured Peshwa Bajirao’s heart, Mastani’s story extends far beyond romance. In Pabal, her neglected tomb and the lost remains of her Gadhi raise uncomfortable questions about how we preserve our history.

Article 51A(f) of the Constitution calls upon every citizen to value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture. Yet, in Pabal, a village near Pune, the remains of a remarkable chapter in Maratha history tell a story of neglect, fading memory and a collective failure to protect our past.

For many, Mastani is a name synonymous with the grand romance portrayed on the silver screen. Her relationship with Peshwa Bajirao I has inspired films, books and popular imagination. But how many know that her tomb lies in Pabal, or that the village once housed a grand residence associated with her, known as the Mastani Gadhi? The question is not merely about historical knowledge, but about how much of our heritage survives when memory is not accompanied by responsibility.

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Mastani, the daughter of Bundelkhand ruler Maharaja Chhatrasal, came to the Deccan in the eighteenth century. Historical accounts record that Chhatrasal granted Bajirao a portion of his dominion after the Peshwa helped him defeat the forces of Muhammad Khan Bangash. Mastani’s association with Bajirao subsequently became one of the most discussed relationships of the Peshwa era.

Her Gadhi in Pabal was said to be a two-storey structure, architecturally reminiscent of the grand residential complexes of the period. (Express photo) Her Gadhi in Pabal was said to be a two-storey structure, architecturally reminiscent of the grand residential complexes of the period. (Express photo)

According to local accounts, Mastani was provided revenue from three villages to support her livelihood. Her Gadhi in Pabal was said to be a two-storey structure, architecturally reminiscent of the grand residential complexes of the period. Unlike the heavily fortified residences associated with sovereign rulers, such as the Chhatrapati at Satara, the residences of other prominent figures followed different architectural conventions. The Gadhi was remembered as an impressive structure built using sticky white soil.

However, its grandeur did not guarantee its survival.

Villagers, according to local accounts, would collect soil from the structure’s buruj for use during fairs and festivals to paint houses. What may have begun as an ordinary practice gradually contributed to the structure’s deterioration. As portions crumbled, the building continued to disappear. A young resident of the village, now in his early thirties, reportedly remembers seeing its last surviving wall. Today, the Gadhi exists largely in the memories of those who witnessed its decline.

Although descendants of Mastani’s family are said to visit the tomb occasionally, regular public awareness and sustained conservation remain essential. (Express photo) Although descendants of Mastani’s family are said to visit the tomb occasionally, regular public awareness and sustained conservation remain essential. (Express photo)

Its disappearance represents more than the loss of an old building. Local accounts also associate the Gadhi with educational activities, suggesting that people once gathered there to learn.

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The neglect extends to her tomb. The site has also faced attempts at vandalism by people reportedly searching for jewellery or precious objects believed to have been buried with her.

Although descendants of Mastani’s family are said to visit the tomb occasionally, regular public awareness and sustained conservation remain essential.

Pabal itself holds a rich historical landscape, with ancient temples, a stepwell and other architectural remains. Yet, much of this heritage remains outside mainstream public consciousness.

The gradual disappearance of the Gadhi also raises uncomfortable questions about the role of heritage conservation authorities, including the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The absence of sustained conservation, regular monitoring and meaningful public awareness reflects a troubling gap between the responsibility to protect heritage and the reality on the ground.