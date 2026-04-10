Massive upgrade to Pune Grand Tour cycling race in 2027: 950-km race, over Rs 700 cr to be spent on roads

The 2027 edition will begin on Republic Day and will consist of six stages. The first edition of the race in 2026 consisted of five stages and one prologue. Similar to last year, two Indian teams will be participating in the 2027 edition.

The hugely successful Pune Grand Tour cycling race is set to undergo a massive upgrade in its second edition in 2027. The new route will be around 950-km long, more than double the first edition’s route length of 437 km, District Collector Jitendra Dudi told The Indian Express. The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the governing body of cycling, has also given a nod to upgrade the race to UCI 2.1 from UCI 2.2, informed Dudi.

A minimum of Rs 700 crore will be spent on the roadworks by various agencies to develop the 950 km route to international standards, said Dudi. “PMRDA will spend some Rs 260 crore, PWD will spend around Rs 362 crore, and PMC-PCMC will spend their respective budgets for their roads. In total we can say approximately Rs 700 crore will be spent on road upgradation and construction. We have already done the recce and the routes have been finalised. Very soon we will start the work of these roads,” he elaborated.