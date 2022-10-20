scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Pune: Massive ovarian tumour surgically removed from 66-year-old woman

Surgeons at Pune's Sanjeevan Hospital operated on the huge ovarian mass as there was no metastatic spread of cancer inside the stomach.

Massive ovarian tumour, indian expressDr Kamlesh Bokil. (Express Photo)

A massive ovarian tumour of 9 kg arising from the pelvis and going high into the upper abdomen and pushing all the intestines away had made this 66-year-old woman’s life miserable. Pressing the main blood vessels, the aorta, ureters and kidneys, the mass seemed to have increased in size despite chemotherapy cycles.

Surgeons at Pune’s Sanjeevan Hospital operated on this huge ovarian mass on October 17 as there was no metastatic spread of cancer inside the stomach.

At the age of 47, the woman had undergone an abdominal hysterectomy with removal of the right fallopian tube and ovary in 2003 at Sassoon General Hospital. She was also operated for a torn right knee cartilage and an arthroscopic repair was done in 2008.

However, her abdominal size started increasing gradually over the last 10 years. She also had a lot of constipation and acidic issues. It was when she started feeling a tightness in her abdomen in June this year especially as she was unable to bend for daily household chores that she underwent investigations at the Sassoon hospital.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...Premium
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...Premium
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...

She had a complex cystic lesion in the lower abdomen and was also diagnosed with hypothyroidism. First-cycle chemotherapy in the last week of August this year led to severe vomiting and discomfort following which she sought admission at Sanjeevan Hospital, where panel consultant in surgical oncology Dr Kamlesh Bokil recommended neoadjuvant chemotherapy as the mass was huge with restricted mobility.

The huge left ovarian mass coming out of the pelvis, displacing large bowel loops to the periphery was dissected very carefully from all sides and mobilised from the vaginal vault and urinary bladder. “After all-around mobilisation was complete, I reached the top of the mass and put my whole hand behind it, separated it from the underlying large blood vessel – inferior vena cava and aorta by gentle dissection,” Dr Bokil told The Indian Express.

More from Pune

The team proceeded gradually in this manner, avoiding any major blood loss till the entire mass was freed all around. Dr Bokil and team Dr Milind Belsare, Dr Sharmila Kharkar, Dr Aditya Deshpande. D  Prafulla Pradhan and Dr Sachin ensured that they did not open either the large or small bowel during the surgery.  “The ovarian mass did not rupture during handling. It was removed intact and weighed almost 8.85 kg,” Dr Bokil said, adding that the patient’s abdomen was soft and her vital parameters were stable.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 11:49:38 am
Next Story

Tesla flags its cars not ready to be approved as fully self-driving this year

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement