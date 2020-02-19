Massive fire destroys auto supplier company’s plant at Hinjewadi MIDC

The fire spead rapidly as there was plenty of inflammable material in the factory. (Express photo) The fire spead rapidly as there was plenty of inflammable material in the factory. (Express photo)

A massive fire engulfed the manufacturing plant of an automotive supplier company in the phase II premises of Hinjewadi MIDC on Tuesday morning.

It took firefighters nearly 10 hours to douse the fire, which destroyed most of the plant, said police.

The incident took place at the Varroc Lighting Systems India plant, where over a 100 people were present when the fire broke out. All of them were evacuated safely, but one person sustained minor burns.

The fire broke out outside the manufacturing block and spread to the packaging area, said police. It started at 3.15 am and spread rapidly as there was plenty of inflammable material — chemicals, thinners and plastic, among others — at the plant, said police.

The plant manufactures lighting products for four-wheelers in India and is part of Varroc Engineering Group.

“Fire brigade units of PMRDA, MIDC, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reached the spot soon and started efforts to douse the massive fire. Despite the best efforts of fire brigade personnel, who had 12 fire engines and 20 water tankers, it took almost 10 hours to douse the fire,” said S T Ingavale of MIDC Fire Brigade.

Ingavale said that while one person sustained burns in the fire, nearly 100 others were successfully evacuated before the fire spread across the eight-acre plant.

“The injured person was sent to the hospital immediately. Considering the extent of the fire, dousing it required a co-ordinated effort on part of fire fighting units from all municipal bodies,” said Ingavale.

