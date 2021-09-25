Mass vaccination drive for construction workers in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The health department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), CREDAI-Pune Metro, and Pharande Spaces have jointly launched a free of cost, special mass vaccination drive for construction workers and their families in Pimpri-Chinchwad area recently.

The campaign was inaugurated at the Punawale construction project site of Pharande Spaces by municipal commissioner Rajesh Patil.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said: “We are on the threshold of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination is the only effective way to deal with this crisis. The vaccination drive undertaken by PCMC’s health department and CREDAI-Pune Metro will benefit construction workers as well as their families. Earlier, vaccines were not available with the municipal corporation in such large numbers that mass vaccination campaigns could be undertaken. But we are now happy to be able to organize such drives. We are also being supported by doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

Anil Pharande, the president of CREDAI-Pune Metro, said: “CREDAI-Pune Metro is committed to vaccinate the maximum number of construction labourers in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and surrounding areas. The CREDAI has vaccinated over 20,000 labourers in Pune in two months and aims to vaccinate nearly 7,000 labourers along with their family members in Pimpri-Chinchwad by September 30.”