Saturday, February 05, 2022
Mass leave: Maharashtra medical college teachers to decide further action today

The teachers had protested on Friday against the alleged high-handed behaviour of the state Medical Education Department Secretary when they approached him to discuss certain demands.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: February 5, 2022 2:33:11 pm
Dr Sameer Golawar, general secretary of Maharashtra State Medical Teachers' Association (MSMTA) said one of their major demands was to regularise the services of teachers who had been hired on a temporary basis during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 2,500 teachers at medical colleges across the state who went on mass casual leave on Friday as a mark of protest against the alleged high-handed behaviour of state Medical Education Department Secretary Saurabh Vijay will decide the further course of action during an online meeting on Saturday afternoon.

Dr Sameer Golawar, general secretary of Maharashtra State Medical Teachers’ Association (MSMTA) said one of their major demands was to regularise the services of teachers who had been hired on a temporary basis during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Since Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh was Covid-positive, we had taken an official appointment with Saurabh Vijay. However, when a delegation of Class-I teachers from across medical colleges went to meet him, he told us to meet the joint secretary. He was also rude to our teachers,” Dr Golawar said.

Demanding immediate transfer of Vijay, the teachers in medical colleges across the state went on mass casual leave on Friday. “Strict action should be taken, including his transfer from the department,” Dr Golawar stressed.

“We have an online meeting at 3.30 pm and will further decide the course of action,” said Dr Yallapa Jadhav, executive secretary of MSMTA and associate professor of community medicine at B J Medical College.

