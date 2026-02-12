2 mass copying cases on first day of HSC exams in Maharashtra, FIRs against dozens

In total, the English paper conducted on the first day saw 42 cases of malpractice reported across the state.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneFeb 12, 2026 10:10 PM IST
The FIR has named exam supervisors, the centre head, and the concerned presidents and secretaries.The FIR has named exam supervisors, the centre head, and the concerned presidents and secretaries. (File image)
The first day of the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations on February 10 saw two cases of mass copying – one each in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Beed districts. While an FIR was filed in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar case on the same day, the FIR in Beed was registered on February 11. In total, the English paper conducted on the first day saw 42 cases of malpractice reported across the state. No cases of mass copying were recorded on the second and third days of the examinations, authorities said.

In the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar case, the FIR was filed against 24 people under sections of The Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982 and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 3(5). According to the FIR lodged by the Block Education Officer, the mass copying incident was detected at Rashtriya Higher Secondary School in Jaitapur village of Kannad taluka.

CCTV footage from the school allegedly showed teachers distributing ‘micro xerox’ copies of question papers to students across various classrooms. Students were also seen writing answers while sitting together. The FIR has named exam supervisors, the centre head, and the concerned presidents and secretaries.

The second FIR was registered at Chausala police station in Beed against 17 people. At the Arts and Science Junior College examination centre, CCTV cameras were installed in only seven of the 16 classrooms. The footage reportedly showed supervisory staff assisting students in malpractice by providing copies of the question paper. It was also observed that the help of some unidentified persons from outside the centre was taken to supply the copies. The centre director and 16 others have been named in the FIR.

Of the 42 malpractice cases reported on the first day, 10 were registered in the Pune division, one in Nagpur, three in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, 22 in Amravati, four in Nashik, two in Latur, and none in Mumbai, Kolhapur and Konkan divisions.

The Hindi paper conducted on the second day of the HSC examinations saw two malpractice cases reported across the state. Marathi and other language papers were held on the third day, February 12, during which 30 malpractice cases were registered. However, none of these involved mass copying, said Nandkumar Bedse, interim chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

Live Blog
