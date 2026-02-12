2 mass copying cases on first day of HSC exams in Maharashtra, FIRs against dozens

The first day of the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations on February 10 saw two cases of mass copying – one each in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Beed districts. While an FIR was filed in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar case on the same day, the FIR in Beed was registered on February 11. In total, the English paper conducted on the first day saw 42 cases of malpractice reported across the state. No cases of mass copying were recorded on the second and third days of the examinations, authorities said.

In the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar case, the FIR was filed against 24 people under sections of The Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982 and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 3(5). According to the FIR lodged by the Block Education Officer, the mass copying incident was detected at Rashtriya Higher Secondary School in Jaitapur village of Kannad taluka.