Masking to remain voluntary but essential in closed and crowded spaces: Covid experts

Masking is voluntary but needs to be encouraged as it is a critical public health tool to reduce the spread of Covid-19, said Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the Maharashtra Covid-19 task force.

“It is a good health habit to be encouraged, particularly in closed indoor and crowded spaces, where there is less ventilation,” Joshi told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

At a Covid review meeting with chief ministers of states on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Covid challenge has not passed and we need to stay alert.

India recorded 2,927 new Covid cases on Wednesday morning and the active caseload is 16,279, according to a bulletin from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The surge in cases, mainly in New Delhi, neighbouring regions of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and other states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, has led to authorities again declaring masks essential in public places. Earlier this month, several states, including Maharashtra, had removed the mask mandate due to a decline in cases.

“Variants of Omicron from BA.1 to BA.5 are airborne droplets and still in circulation. We need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and encourage vulnerable groups to protect themselves. There is no need for panic but masking is desirable, especially in crowded, poorly ventilated environments and closed indoor spaces where there is likelihood of transmission,” Joshi said.

When contacted, Dr Sanjay Pujari, member of the Indian Council of Medical Research’s national Covid-19 task force, said, “Cases are rising but they are not severe. BA.2 was the largest variant in the third wave and Omicron BA.2’s sublineages are most transmissible. This is of concern especially as there has been a slow uptake in booster doses,” Pujari said. Masking in open spaces is not required but is most useful in closed spaces, public transport and mass gatherings, Pujari added.

Experts like Dr Subhash Salunkhe, a member of the national Covid-19 task force, had told The Indian Express that vaccination and use of masks were protective measures. Senior citizens above 60 must wear masks if they are visiting cinema halls or crowded places, he said.