Pune lockdown: Markets in Pune City can remain open till 7 pm, restaurants till 10 pm

A shopkeeper on Shivaji road closes his store at 4 pm as per the time restrictions on Wednesday. Shops will be permitted to operate till 7 pm from Monday. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

Essential and non-essential shops will remain open till 7 pm in Pune City from Monday onward, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday after chairing a Covid-19 review meeting in the city. Restaurants, malls and libraries in PMC areas will also see relaxations in timings.

Areas falling under Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural jurisdictions, however, will continue to be under the present restrictions for another week, Pawar said.

The decision has been taken as per the weekly review and classification system that was put in place last week. At present, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been classified in Level 3, while Pune Rural lies in Level 4. From next Monday, PMC will see Level 2 restrictions, while PCMC and Pune Rural will continue in Level 3 and 4, respectively.

Pawar said shops will be permitted to operate till 7 pm, while restaurants can serve visitors till 10 pm. Libraries, malls and reading rooms will be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity. Theatres and cinema halls, however, will not be opened, and a decision regarding them will be taken after a week.

“At present, the weekly positivity in PMC areas is 5.5 per cent. It is expected to further go down in the next two days, considering it’s been decided to give some additional relaxations to the residents and businesses in PMC area. The positivity rate in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural is 5.8 and 12 per cent, respectively, so on advise of the experts, we have decided to remain cautious and continue the present level of restrictions for another week,” said Pawar.

Pawar said medical experts have advised the government against the sudden opening up of cities and towns.

“It is important to note that the promised relaxations in PMC areas will only come into effect if the weekly positivity rate goes below 5 per cent by Sunday,” said Pawar.

As per a government notification on June 6, Level 2 involves the following relaxations. However, the administration may decide to continue with some of the restrictions, especially those involving indoor activities, such as theatres and cinema halls.

– Restaurants will operate at 50 per cent dining capacity and can remain open till 10 pm.

– Public transport with 100 per cent capacity (No standing passengers)

– Marriages at 50 per cent capacity of the function hall.

– Parks, private and government offices can function regularly. Indoor games will be permitted from 5 am to 9 pm while outdoor games can take place the entire day.

– Shootings will happen at regular timings and there will be a 50 per cent cap on gatherings.

– No cap on funerals.

– Society meetings and elections will happen at 50 per cent capacity.

– Construction, agriculture, e-commerce activities can go on as per regular timings.

– Gyms and salons can operate at 50 per cent capacity with prior appointments.

– Cargo movement can happen sans hindrance and there will be no standing passengers allowed in city buses. Inter-district travel will be regular and manufacturing will be allowed in full scale.