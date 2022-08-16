scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Marine water quality nowcast and advisory system for Indian coasts launched

Indigenously designed by Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad, the buoy-based automated coastal observatory scripted history by becoming the first floating wet lab for water quality tests in the Indian Ocean.

Written by Anjali Marar | Pune |
August 16, 2022 10:55:40 pm
It was launched last month on the 16th foundation day of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, New Delhi. (Representational/AP)

India recently sent afloat a laboratory capable of automatically monitoring marine water quality in real time 10 kilometres off Cochin coast. The facility is also capable of providing water quality advisories to maritime users.

Indigenously designed by Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad, the buoy-based automated coastal observatory scripted history by becoming the first floating wet lab for water quality tests in the Indian Ocean.

It was launched last month on the 16th foundation day of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, New Delhi.

Also Read |Explained: Can green technology hurt marine biodiversity?

“Due to climate change, there has been an increase in ocean acidification, the concentration of oxygen in seawater is on a decline, phytoplankton now thrive during algal blooms and also reduce the oxygen levels during its decay stage, which is harmful to the marine fisheries,” Balakrishnan Nair T M, Group Director, Operational Ocean Services and Applied Research (OSAS) at INCOIS, told The Indian Express.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...Premium
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Flanked by the Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean over three sides offering a vast coastline measuring over 7,517 kms, coastal residents of nine Indian states and two islands are directly ocean-dependent. As much as 95 per cent of India’s trade is handled via these seas which also contribute to oil spill incidents. This makes it imperative to have a better monitoring, understanding and forecasting capabilities of the oceans, its changing composition in the wake of climate change as the country embarks on its ambitious Blue Economy policy in the coming years.

“We plan to issue advisory and short-term forecast about the water quality along the Indian coasts. We also want to provide advisory services to our user communities on the impacts of water quality variations on some of the ocean-supported livelihoods like fisheries and the overall blue economy,” said Nair, who said that the idea of this floating lab was conceived nearly a decade ago.

Also Read |Explained: What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause ‘unusual vibrations’ along Mumbai’s Marine Drive?

“The challenge is to carry out real time measurements, especially for nutrients and greenhouse gases pH. The technology to simultaneously measure both the biological and chemical parameters has been developed only recently,” he said.

Advertisement

The buoy-based coastal observatory, which costs Rs 4 crore, has a range of chemicals onboard and automatically performs chemical tests of the water samples. It can measure 19 parameters ranging from dissolved oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, methane, various phytoplankton pigments, Ph of water, which is a measure of its acidification, nutrients such as nitrite, silicate, phosphate and Ammonia, as well as hydrocarbons.

Once every three hours, the buoy collects water samples and performs tests. In addition, it also measures the water’s temperature, salinity, chlorophyll levels using the optically measuring instruments onboard.

“Combining the observations obtained from the satellite and automated buoy-based coastal observatory, we will run the numerical models. If there is any particular harmful trend emerging from the observation, be it to the fish or local communities, or regulating agencies, we can send out alerts,” said the senior INCOIS scientist.

Advertisement

The INCOIS team has conducted several tests for over five months prior to making the system operational.

Scientists said that the real-time water quality results will be highly beneficial for agencies such as the Coast Guard, the shipping and tourism industries, the fishermen communities and state authorities.

“The data will act as a long-term data repository. We will be able to perform a number of studies – for tracking the pH or nutrient variations, fish migration, roles of river water and more,” Nair said.

More from Pune

INCOIS plans to deploy similar floating labs off Vishakhapatnam, Veraval, Digha and Goa coasts in future.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 10:55:40 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

4

Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers

5

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai for heavy rainfall

Featured Stories

Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?
Explained

Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?

Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count

Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’

Premium
In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement