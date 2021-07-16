Pune: DRI seizes 1,878 kg marijuana worth Rs 3.75 cr, six held

A total of 1,878 kg of Marijuana in small rectangular packets was found in 40 HDPE bags concealed in the truck.

Sleuths of the Pune unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Friday seized 1,878-kilogram marijuana estimated worth Rs 3.75 crore and arrested six people. This is one of the biggest seizures of marijuana by any agency in Pune.

As per a press release issued by the DRI, its officials intercepted two vehicles including an Eicher truck and a Maruti Ciaz car at Patas on Solapur-Pune Highway. The vehicles were then taken to the Central GST office on Sassoon road.

During a detailed examination of the truck, it was found that below the cargo of loose pieces of pineapple and jackfruit, High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) bags containing “Ganja” (also known as cannabis or marijuana) were concealed.

A total of 1,878 kg of marijuana in small rectangular packets was found in 40 HDPE bags concealed in the truck. “It is estimated that the value of this contraband consignment of Ganja would be over Rs. 3.75 Crores in the illicit market,” the press release said.

According to DRI, the car seized during the action was used by the accused for escorting the marijuana-laden truck. A total of six people including two occupants of the truck were arrested for further investigation.

“All the six persons identified as Vilas Pawar, Abhishek Ghawte, Vinod Rathod, Raju Gondhwe, Shriniwas Pawar and Dharamaraj Shinde, who are residents of Maharashtra and Telangana, were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985,” the release said.

Officials recorded the statements of the six accused persons. They allegedly illegally trafficked the seized marijuana from Andhra Pradesh and it was destined to a place in Pune.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.