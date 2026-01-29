From Shahnameh to chai: How ‘Persian Ladki’ is tracing Iran’s forgotten links with India

Mariam Abuhaideri is attempting to address this gap through a series of storytelling and discussion sessions that trace Iran’s history, culture and its deep-rooted connections with India. (Source: Express Photo/ Enhanced with Gemini)

Mariam Abuhaideri calls herself a Persian Ladki — shorthand for “I am an Indian but my blood is Persian”. When the Pune-based storyteller, writer and animal lover visits relatives in Tehran or Yazd, she feels a strong emotional pull, even as she remains an outsider. She is often introduced as the Hindi girl — Hindi being the Persian word for Indian.

“Everybody wants to spend time with me because they love Indian movies. So, they’re very curious about Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. I take advantage of that to be the centre of attention,” she says.

Back in India, the third-generation Hindi-speaking Persian fits in sometimes — and sometimes she does not. She blends easily into Pune’s crowded markets but is often mistaken for a tourist in Rajasthan. What remains constant, she says, is the lack of awareness among Indians about Iran. The limited public response to rising tensions in the country disturbs her.