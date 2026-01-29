From Shahnameh to chai: How ‘Persian Ladki’ is tracing Iran’s forgotten links with India

Mariam Abuhaideri is attempting to address this gap through a series of storytelling and discussion sessions that trace Iran’s history, culture and its deep-rooted connections with India. (Source: Express Photo/ Enhanced with Gemini)
Mariam Abuhaideri calls herself a Persian Ladki — shorthand for “I am an Indian but my blood is Persian”. When the Pune-based storyteller, writer and animal lover visits relatives in Tehran or Yazd, she feels a strong emotional pull, even as she remains an outsider. She is often introduced as the Hindi girl — Hindi being the Persian word for Indian.
“Everybody wants to spend time with me because they love Indian movies. So, they’re very curious about Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. I take advantage of that to be the centre of attention,” she says.
Back in India, the third-generation Hindi-speaking Persian fits in sometimes — and sometimes she does not. She blends easily into Pune’s crowded markets but is often mistaken for a tourist in Rajasthan. What remains constant, she says, is the lack of awareness among Indians about Iran. The limited public response to rising tensions in the country disturbs her.
Abuhaideri is attempting to address this gap through a series of storytelling and discussion sessions that trace Iran’s history, culture and its deep-rooted connections with India.
“I can share the history and story behind what Iran was even before the Arab conquest and the many dynasties that ruled the country before the Islamic revolution of 1979. We will bring alive the rich history and the connection we have with India so that it can be better understood,” she says.
The series begins on February 1 with a reading and reflection on the Shahnameh (Book of Kings), Iran’s celebrated epic poem comprising nearly 60,000 verses.
“Like we have the Ramayana in India, Iran has the Shahnameh. Composed by Ferdowsi, the Shahnameh and the Ramayana by Valmiki are foundational epics of Persian and Indian culture, respectively, sharing common Indo-Iranian roots, mythological themes and heroic narratives. Both are vast, verse-based tales exploring good versus evil, loyalty, and duty, often serving as cultural, historical, and moral guides for their populations. I have done extensive research and study on the Shahnameh. I felt that there needs to be an audience for it, and we could approach those who haven’t read it,” says Abuhaideri.
Subsequent sessions through February will explore themes including “Iran before Islam: History of the pre-Islamic world” (February 8), “The rise of theocracy: What happens when faith becomes the state” (February 15), and “Iran and India: People, poetry, music, Parsis, and modern migrations” (February 22).
“I hope that the sessions will go a way to answer some of the questions that I am often asked, such as ‘Why would anyone want a religious cleric to take over the country?’ A lot of people are unsure about Zoroastrianism and the distinctions and similarities between Parsi and Iranian,” she says.
In a religiously polarised world, Abuhaideri points out, it is often forgotten that Iranian men once travelled to India by ship to trade. Many, like her great-grandfather Mahmoud Zaki, stayed on, brought women from their families to India, and laid down roots.
“They opened tea shops, better known as Irani chai houses. Iranian tea is black tea and not mixed with milk,” she says.
At the sessions, guests will be served Iranian chai — black tea, pronounced choee. Between sips, discussions will trace how migrants from Iran adapted to Indian culture while enriching the country’s poetry, music and food traditions.
