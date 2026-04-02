March timeline missed: 5500 asst. professors to now be recruited by June assures Chandrakant Patil

He had said, “Everything has been sanctioned (for university professor recruitment). Advertisements have been put out, applications have been received, scrutiny has been done, only interviews and joining is remaining.

Recruitment to 5,500 assistant professor posts in grant-in-aid colleges in the state will be completed by June 2026, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil assured while speaking to journalists in Pune on April 1. Previously in September 2025, Patil had said that the recruitment process would be completed by March 2026, however the timeline could not be met.

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Patil said on Wednesday, “5500 approvals for new professor posts (grant-in-aid colleges) were given. It is the biggest recruitment in the last 20-25 years. In state universities, recruitment approval for 700 professors was given…Till June, be it college professors or university professors, they will be recruited and must start teaching in classes.” A similar announcement was made in the state legislature in March as well.