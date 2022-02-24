March 5, 7 papers of HSC exams deferred after fire in truck carrying question papers

After a truck carrying question papers of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams caught fire, Maharashtra has postponed by a month a few language papers scheduled for March 5 and 7.

A notification issued by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Thursday said that a few exams in the general, bifocal and minimum competency vocational course (MCVC) streams were rescheduled for April 5 and 7.

March 5’s Hindi exam (scheduled from 10.30am to 2pm), and exams in German, Japanese, Chinese and Persian (from 3pm to 6.30pm) will now be held on April 5 with the same timings. March 7’s exams in Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Punjabi (scheduled from 10.30am to 2pm), and exams in Urdu, French, Spanish and Pali (scheduled from 3pm to 6 30pm) have been rescheduled to April 7 with the same timings.

Other HSC exams will be held from March 4 to March 30 as per the initial schedule.

A truck carrying question papers from Madhya Pradesh caught fire on Wednesday on the Pune-Nashik highway. Since the confidentiality of the papers was compromised because of the accident, the exams have to be rescheduled for the subjects whose papers were in the truck, the board said.