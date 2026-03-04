Marathwada sees massive fuel queues amid West Asia crisis, petrol dealers say no fuel shortage 

The Union Petroleum Ministry has also set up a control room to monitor the situation 24X7 and take stock of the availability of petroleum products. .(Credits: Unsplash)

Even as some districts in Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, witnessed panic buying of fuel since Tuesday evening, spurred by the US-Israeli war on Iran, the All India Petrol Dealers’ Association has scotched speculations that there was a shortage of petrol, diesel, and CNG.

”There is no shortage of either petrol, diesel, or CNG in the country due to the West Asia crisis. Neither in Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, nor Marathwada. We have enough stock to last at least three months,” Ali Daruwalla, spokesperson of the All India Petrol Dealers’ Association, said on Wednesday.

In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, there were unending queues of people trying to stock up their vehicles with petrol and diesel.