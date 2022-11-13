scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Marathi TV actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav killed in road accident

Kalyani Kurale Jadhav was riding home after closing her restaurant Saturday night when a tractor knocked her down from her two-wheeler near Kolhapur city.

Marathi television actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav, 32, was killed in a road accident Saturday night. A tractor knocked her down from her two-wheeler near Kolhapur city on the Sangli-Kolhapur Road, said the police.

As per the information given by officials from the Shiroli MIDC police station in Kolhapur district jurisdiction, the accident took place around 11 pm at Halondi village located around 20 kilometres from Kolhapur city and around 230 kilometres from Pune city.

Police officials said that Jadhav, a resident of the Rajarampuri area in Kolhapur City, had recently started a restaurant at Halondi. “According to the information received, Jadhav was riding home after closing the restaurant for the day when the accident took place. Her two-wheeler was knocked down by a tractor. She sustained fatal injuries due to the impact. A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the driver of the tractor and he has been detained.” said assistant inspector Sagar Patil, incharge of the Shiroli police station.

Officials said Jadhav had appeared in Marathi television serials like Tujhyat Jeev Rangala and Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 04:18:29 pm
