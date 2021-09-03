Marathi music video picks love lyrics penned by state’s epidemic tracker

A love song written a decade ago by Maharashtra Surveillance Officer Dr Pradeep Awate has found its way to a music album and garnered over one lakh views on social media platforms. Noted playback singer Jaydeep Vaidya has lent his voice to it while Niranjan Pedgaonkar composed the music for Ninmini Jeev Nanna.

“This song was a mere accident. I had written this track nearly 10 years ago for a film but back then, it didn’t materialise. Two years ago, my son and daughter got it recorded and presented it as a birthday gift,” said Dr Awate. Then, director Kaustubh Deshpande expressed interest in the song and decided to film a music video on it.

While actors Sambhaji Sasane and Shruti Madhudeep essayed the lead roles in the music video that was recently launched, Dr Awate’s song Ninmini Jeev Nanna, which means ‘I love you’ in Kaikadi language, depicts how different life can be when it is filled with love, and when it is not.

“This song is about love transcending cultures. It rebels against every veil, every fence, every boundary that hurdles its free flow. Set amidst the everyday frame of a city, Ninmini Jeev Nanna is a tale of love which dares to peek beyond the usual,” says Dr Awate.

The state surveillance officer, who has been writing poems since he was 10 years old, draws inspiration from noted lyricists Gulzar, Javed Akhtar and Sahir Ludhianvi. Dr Awate has a vast collection of literary works to his name, including three anthologies of poems, a collection of stories for children and other novels.

While a story written by him, Footprints, from the collection Jaadu ki Zappi, is included in Maharashtra state board’s Marathi textbook for Class 10 students, Dr Awate’s collection of poems Ya Anam Shaharat (In this anonymous city), is also taught to post-graduate students at Swami Ramanand Tirth University, Nanded.

For Dr Awate, who deals with mounds of data either on coronavirus infections or dengue or leptospirosis, it is poetry that has been a major driving force. “Poetry nurtures me as a human being. It makes me understand the human story behind every health event and dry statistics of data,” he says.