scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

Marathi film ‘Aatmapamphlet’ to be screened at Berlin International Film Festival

The film, produced by Aanand L Rai and written by national award winner Paresh Mokashi, has been selected in the 'Generation 14 Plus' competition category of the prestigious festival.

AatmapamphletAatmapamphlet is a touching story of one-sided love, transcending the dramatic socio-political changes surrounding it. (Twitter/ @ZeeStudios_)

Marathi film Aatmapamphlet, directed by Ashish Bende, will be screened at the 73rd Berlin International Film festival, slated to be held from February 16 to February 26.

The film, produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai and written by national award winner Paresh Mokashi, has been selected in the ‘Generation 14 Plus’ competition category of the prestigious festival.

Aatmapamphlet revolves around a young boy who falls in love with his classmate. It is a touching story of one-sided love, transcending the dramatic socio-political changes surrounding it.

Om Bendkhale, Pranjali Srikant Bhimrao Mude, and Ketaki Saraf have played key roles. The film is a commentary on spreading love at a time when wars are raging in many parts of the world, said director Bende.

“This is the biggest day of my life. My journey to pursue a passion for filmmaking began in college and culminated in my first foray into directing with my selection at one of the world’s biggest film festivals. The process has been a rollercoaster ride for me. Despite many challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, everyone in my team worked wholeheartedly,” added Bende.

Also Read |Karisma Kapoor series Brown part of lineup for 2023 Berlinale Series Market Selects

Sharing his delight, Aanand Rai said, “It is great to be at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival. Being a part of Aatmapamphlet was an amazing experience.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why tanks are tripping up the West
Why tanks are tripping up the West
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
Food trends in 2023 that point to a promising future
Food trends in 2023 that point to a promising future

Sharik Patel, CBO of Zee Studios said the selection of Aatmapamphlet at the Berlin festival would present Marathi films globally. “As a leading studio and stakeholder in the Marathi film industry, our belief in the power of local storytelling is reinforced. There is a lot of curiosity about when this special film will be released globally,” he said.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 17:04 IST
Next Story

Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut Ved earns Rs 50 cr, actor-director celebrates it with special version of ‘Ved Tujha’ song

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close