Marathi actor loses two brothers-in-law to Covid, urges citizens to shun marriages, gatherings

A Marathi television and film actor has lost two of his brothers-in-law to Covid-19, in a span of eight days, while undergoing treatment in hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The actor, Sandeep Sakore, has now appealed to citizens to postpone marriages and avoid birthday parties or any type of gatherings involving even four-five persons.

“Both my brother-in-laws were in their early 50s and both had no comorbidities. They were both fit and hard-working citizens. They just got fever first and though we sought early treatment, their health deteriorated fast. Their death has shaken our families,” Sakore told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Sakore said one of his brothers-in-law was a farmer living in Chakan while the other worked with PMPML. “Their only mistake, which I believe, could be coming together on a weekend. The one who lived in Pune city took his family to Chakan where the other brother lived. The purpose was to spend the weekend together. They stayed together only for two days and then the other brother returned to Pune city,” said Sakore.

Sakore said both of them developed fever and body pains a few days later and were admitted to hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad. “Both sounded okay for a few days. We used to chat on whatsapp. Soon they were put on oxygen oxygen support and then on ventilators. Both within a space of a week. Their last rites were performed in the same crematorium in Pimpri-Chinchwad,” he said.

Sakore warned that even meeting for a few hours could prove disastrous for families. “In our case two families have been completely devastated. Similarly, in the case of the Lohegaon air force officer too, two families came together and four members died of corona. We all have to learn lessons from this. We all need to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour,” he said.

Appealing citizens to avoid gatherings, Sakore said, “Why are people rushing into marriages? If they postpone marriages now, will their children never be able to marry? Auspicious occasions keep coming… I think people are unnecessarily taking pressure… They should wait for a few months…corona cases are going to subside, they can hold marriages in a tension free atmosphere.”

At marriages, Sakore said, people violate the cap on the number of attendees. “At most marriages, more than the permitted number of people attend and then it leads to spread of the virus. If you stay in a crowd for 20 minutes, you will carry the virus home…” he said.

Similarly, the actor said the police should keep a close watch on birthday parties. “Youngsters are holding birthday parties on roads and prominent chowks and indulging in loud celebrations. They should be reined in,” he said.

What is required, said the actor, is strict enforcement of Covid norms. “This does not seem to be happening. In several residential societies, people freely mingle and indulge in playing cards, chess, carrom…. I think the police should take strict action against such societies by conducting sudden raids on a tip off from their informers,” he said.

Sakore, who has hosted over 5,000 functions and shows as compere, has acted in several Marathi television serials including the popular “Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji.” He also played the role of “Sant Tukaram” in a Marathi film.