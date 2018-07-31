Maratha quota protests: Normalcy begins to return in town near Pune

Twenty vehicles were set afire in the violence on Monday. (Source: Express photo by Arul Horizon) Twenty vehicles were set afire in the violence on Monday. (Source: Express photo by Arul Horizon)

A day after violence erupted in Chakan area in Pune district during the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, normalcy began to return in the town as shops and offices reopened. The police have registered an FIR against 4,000 to 5,000 miscreants for the violence on Monday in which 20 vehicles were set afire, 70 others vandalised, a police station was attacked and eight cops were injured.

On Tuesday morning, police conducted route march in the Chakan town, as a symbolic step towards restoring normalcy. Several offices and eateries reopened even as several burnt vehicles stood on roads as a reminder of Monday’s violence.

The protest on Pune Nashik Highway in Chakan and Khed area had taken a violent turn and the protesters had blocked the highway for over eight hours.

Twenty vehicles including many public transport buses were gutted and 60 more vehicles were targeted by stone pelters. From Tuesday morning, police started looking into hundreds of CCTV and phone camera footages to identify the persons involved in violence.

