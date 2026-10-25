3 years after Maratha quota protester’s death, widow awaits promised government job

Nishanta Kadam, 28, whose husband allegedly died by suicide in September 2023 while participating in an agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community, is still waiting for the government job promised to her following his death.

Despite submitting the required documents and making repeated visits to government offices, she has so far received only verbal assurances that her proposal for a conductor’s post with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is under consideration.

Shahaji Haribhau Kadam, 34, allegedly died by suicide on September 8, 2023, at his home in Yermala village in Kalamb tehsil of Dharashiv district. He had been participating in a chain hunger strike organised by local Maratha youths in support of quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s demand for Other Backward Classes reservation for the community.

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Following his death, several political leaders and activists, including Jarange-Patil, visited the family and assured Nishanta that she would be given a government job. The family also received financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh. However, more than three years after the incident, the promised employment remains uncertain.

Recalling the events leading up to Shahaji’s death, his cousin Santosh Barkul said, “Local youths had launched a relay or chain hunger strike outside the Yermala gram panchayat office in support of Jarange Patil’s agitation.”

“Shahaji was an active participant and would often tell fellow protesters that reservation could not be secured without taking drastic steps,” Nishanta said.

“Shahaji remained at the protest site until late night of September 8, 2023. He returned home around 3 am, and we discussed what would happen if he continued participating in the agitation. He did not listen to me, and I went to sleep. Around 5 am, he died by suicide in another room of our house,” Nishanta said.

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“Following his death, the village observed a shutdown. Protesters submitted a memorandum to the revenue and police authorities, marched through the village and blocked the Yermala-Barshi road,” Barkul said.

Shahaji’s mother Triveni recalled how her son had put aside his education to support the family. He had studied up to Class 12 and scored 85 per cent, but began working at a relative’s hotel after seeing the financial difficulties at home. His father had died when he was young.

“He was good at academics, but seeing my struggle to make ends meet, he discontinued education and started working. I would repeatedly tell him to focus on his job so that his children could get an education, but he was deeply involved in social work,” Triveni said.

Today, Triveni works more than 18 hours a day at a roadside paan stall in Yermala to support the education of her three grandchildren—Arohi, 8, Avni, 7, and Aarush, 5. Nishanta said the family continues to receive support from people in the village, including help with medical expenses.

‘Procedural hurdles’ before Nishanta Kadam

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For Nishanta, however, securing a stable job remains a pressing concern as she raises her three children. She said the process has involved repeated visits to offices and expenses incurred in obtaining documents that she did not have at the time of her husband’s death, including a bank account and a PAN card.

“I completed my education up to Class 12 after marriage and also completed an MS-CIT course. I have submitted the documents, but officials keep telling me that the proposal is being processed. I am grateful that a government job with the MSRTC is being considered, but my children are dependent on me. If possible, I would prefer a stable job in an MIDC unit or a government office near our village,” she said.

Pravin Edake, Divisional Personnel Officer, Dharashiv, said that Nishanta’s proposal for a conductor’s post was under consideration but said there were procedural hurdles.

“We currently do not have a vacancy, but her proposal for the conductor’s post is under consideration. She has three children, which does not meet the service rules, as the norm is two children. We have sought directions from the state transport department and will proceed as soon as possible,” Edake said.

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The Indian Express contacted Jarange-Patil for comment, but he did not respond.