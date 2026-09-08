Minister says government delegation won’t meet Jarange-Patil, activist hits back

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Even as the hunger strike launched by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil entered its 11th day, the Maharashtra government has decided not to hold any more dialogue with him.
“We will not send any delegation to meet Jarange-Patil but we will continue to make efforts to resolve issues. If Jarange-Patil remains adamant on his stance, it is his personal choice,” Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said on Tuesday in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. In response, Jarange-Patil said, “No one is inviting you here, do not come to Antarwali Sarati.”
Late last night, ministers Uday Samant and Prasad Lad spoke to Jarange-Patil over the phone, after which the activist resumed his medical treatment at the fasting site in Antarwali-Sarati in Jalna district.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Vikhe-Patil said no government delegation will be dispatched to Antarwali-Sarati for further talks, as the government has already fulfilled its responsibilities and expects a reciprocal gesture. “If Jarange-Patil remains unsatisfied with the government’s actions, then the government has exhausted all viable options,” he said.
Vikhe-Patil outlined key government measures, including the public disclosure of 5.8 million records, ongoing Kunbi certificate issuance processes, and proactive administrative reviews.
Stating that the government has taken all necessary measures, Vikhe-Patil said, “If Jarange-Patil remains unsatisfied, we are still addressing any unresolved concerns. Ultimately, our decisions serve the broader interest of the Maratha community, and implementation is underway.”
Vikhe-Patil defended Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. “No previous government in the last 25-30 years had taken such decisive steps for the Maratha community,” he said.
Responding to the government decision not to send a delegation to meet him, Jarange-Patil accused Vikhe-Patil of causing great harm to the Maratha community. “No one has ruined things for us as much as he has. He wasted a year of our time with sweet talk and fulfilled Fadnavis’ dream,” he said.
Jarange-Patil said Vikhe-Patil had promised to deliver the Satara Princely State Gazetteer within a month, but a full year has passed without action. “Even with regards to Hyderabad Gazetteer, he has done nothing.”
Accusing BJP Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Shiv Sena Minister Sanjay Shirsat of damaging the Maratha cause, Jarange labelled them a “blot on the Maratha community”.
Jarange-Patil has threatened to launch a protest in Mumbai from September 12. To this, Vikhe Patil said that the government has already taken the necessary steps and initiated implementation. He urged the activist to respond positively to the government’s initiatives and reconsider his call for agitation.