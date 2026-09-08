Minister says government delegation won’t meet Jarange-Patil, activist hits back

Late last night, ministers Uday Samant and Prasad Lad spoke to Manoj Jarange-Patil over the phone, after which the activist resumed his medical treatment at the fasting site in Antarwali-Sarati in Jalna district. (File photo)

Even as the hunger strike launched by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil entered its 11th day, the Maharashtra government has decided not to hold any more dialogue with him.

“We will not send any delegation to meet Jarange-Patil but we will continue to make efforts to resolve issues. If Jarange-Patil remains adamant on his stance, it is his personal choice,” Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said on Tuesday in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. In response, Jarange-Patil said, “No one is inviting you here, do not come to Antarwali Sarati.”

Late last night, ministers Uday Samant and Prasad Lad spoke to Jarange-Patil over the phone, after which the activist resumed his medical treatment at the fasting site in Antarwali-Sarati in Jalna district.