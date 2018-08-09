Maratha protest: Schools in Pune to remain shut

The district collector also cautioned public about the possibility of disruption in traffic services due to the protests. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty) The district collector also cautioned public about the possibility of disruption in traffic services due to the protests. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram has ordered that all academic institutions, schools and colleges in Pune district should be shut on Thursday to avoid any untoward incidents during the statewide protests planned by the Maratha Kranti Morcha. The district collector also cautioned public about the possibility of disruption in traffic services due to the protests.

Ram cited the violence in Chakan, the damage to buses and property, and the rail roko and rasta roko during the protests last week as the reasons for keeping academic institutions shut.

Authorities of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) confirmed that the university and its affiliated colleges will remain shut on Thursday.

But school authorities expressed their displeasure about the directive and pointed out that the protests in the last couple of weeks had forced them to remain shut for at least two to three days. They said they were lagging academically because of the unscheduled offs, and there was barely any time to catch up.

Many city schools, including St. Vincent’s School in Camp, have had to postpone their ongoing unit tests.

