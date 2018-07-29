Maratha leaders demand immediate action, withdrawal of all cases against protesters

Fadnavis, who held an all-party meeting on the Maratha reservation issue on Saturday, also said a special session of state legislature will be convened. (Photo: Arul Horizon) Fadnavis, who held an all-party meeting on the Maratha reservation issue on Saturday, also said a special session of state legislature will be convened. (Photo: Arul Horizon)

Minutes after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government has asked the State Commission for Backward Classes to expedite its report on the extent of social backwardness of the Maratha community, leaders of the Maratha Kranti Morcha rejected his contention and said they will not accept anything short of a special session of the legislature.

“Enough of promises… The government should act now. It should immediately convene a special session of the legislature,” said Manoj Aakhare, regional president of Sambhaji Brigade, which is part of the Maratha Kranti Morcha.

Aakhare said he has spoken to members of the commission, and they had told him that it will take another three months for the commission to submit its report. “This means the report will be ready by November, close to the winter session of the legislature… so, what is the point, “ he said.

Fadnavis, who held an all-party meeting on the Maratha reservation issue on Saturday, also said a special session of state legislature will be convened. Aakhare said the community wanted the government to pass a Bill to accord OBC status to the Maratha community during the special session. “In the earlier ordinance passed by the Prithviraj Chavan-led government and the Act introduced by the Fadnavis government, 16 per cent reservation was given to the Maratha community without giving OBC reservation,” he said.

Aakhare said OBC status can be accorded to the Maratha community based on the report of the Khatri Commission, which had granted OBC status to Maratha-Kunbhi and Kunbhi-Maratha. “After the Khatri Commission report, the government issued a GR, granting OBC status to these two groups. Now, the government can amend the GR by removing the hyphen and putting an oblique sign… this will mean all Maratha groups are in the OBC category,” he said.

Another Maratha leader, Maruti Bhapkar, said in the special session, the government should pass a resolution, to urge the Centre to pass a law regarding increasing the current reservation of 52 per cent by 16 per cent. “Since it will require three-fourths majority and all parties are ready to support it, there should no problem in effecting a constitutional amendment, “ he said.

The Maratha community leaders also opposed the government’s announcement, that non-serious cases against protesters will be withdrawn but not the serious cases. “In fact, cases should be filed against the Chief Minister and his party colleagues for making inflammatory statements that fulled the agitation further, “ said Aakhare and Bhapkar.

