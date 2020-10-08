Maratha Kranti Morcha gives call to boycott Oct 11 MPSC exams

Several students in the age group of 38 to 43 will be automatically disqualified if the exam is held,” said Kondhare. (Representational)

The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) on Wednesday gave a call to members of the Maratha community to boycott Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams scheduled for October 11.

“At a meeting held in Mumbai on Wednesday, the Maratha Kranti Morcha has decided to urge students from the community not to appear for MPSC exams on October 11,” said Rajendra Kondhare, one of the coordinators of MKM.

A total of 2,61,000 students are likely to appear for MPSC Prelim exam on October 11. According to the state’s Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, students in this category enjoyed the upper age-limit of 43 years to appear for the exam.

“Since admissions under the SEBC law have been stayed by the Supreme Court, the age-limit has come down to 38. Several students in the age group of 38 to 43 will be automatically disqualified if the exam is held,” said Kondhare.

He also criticised the MPSC’s contention that exam results will be declared after the SC ruling on Maratha reservation.

“If the SC stay is not lifted, several Maratha community students will be automatically disqualified. Since the state government and MPSC have not taken a proper stand on this count, we have given a call to boycott the exams…,” Kondhare said.

MP Sambhajiraje was also present at Wednesday’s meeting.

