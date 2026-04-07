Jain leaders distance community from remarks on Shivaji Maharaj, Maharani Tarabai

Akshay Jain said the timing could be a “game plan” to disturb harmony and urged citizens to stay focused on unity. (Express Photo)

Written by Piyush M Padwale

Maratha and Jain community leaders came together for a joint press conference at Patrakar Bhavan on Tuesday, condemning the controversial remarks made by Jain monks Acharya Nayan Padmasagar and Muni Nileshchandra on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharani Tarabai, while consciously distancing the Jain community from the statements.

“No one has the right to measure the stature of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” said Jain community member Laxmikant Khabia, adding that the community respects Maharashtra’s historical icons and emphasised that the Jain community remains loyal to the soil of Maharashtra and would never support anyone who disrespects them.