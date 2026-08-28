How Nepal supported Nana Saheb and other warriors of the first war of Independence in 1857

When the First War of Independence began in 1857, Nana Saheb became one of the prominent leaders.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneAug 28, 2026 07:30 PM IST
When the First War of Independence began in 1857, Nana Saheb became one of the prominent leaders. (Source: Encyclopedia Britannica)When the First War of Independence began in 1857, Nana Saheb became one of the prominent leaders. (Source: Encyclopedia Britannica)
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A little-known chapter of Maratha history connects Pune with the erstwhile kingdom of Nepal. In 1827, the Peshwa Baji Rao II, adopted a three-year-old child called Nana Govind Dhondu Pant. The boy became Nana Saheb, the heir to the Peshwa line.

“Nana Saheb would grow up amid hostiity with the British. Ultimately, Peshwa Baji Rao II would be defeated by the British in the Third Anglo-Maratha War (1817-1819). Almost the entire India, including the Maratha empire, was now under the rule of the East India Company. The Peshwa was sent away from the Deccan, to Bithoor, near Kanpur, with an annual pension. After his death, however, the British refused to recognise Nana Saheb’s rights as a son and heir. To Indians, however, Nana Saheb was a legitimate Peshwa,” says historian Pandurang Balkawde.

When the First War of Independence began in 1857, Nana Saheb became one of the prominent leaders. The rebellion was marked by massacres and bloodshed, reinforcements and counter-strategies on both sides. Unfortunately, the Indian warriors were defeated and leaders, such as Tantia Tope, would, eventually, be executed. “But, nobody knew where Nana Saheb was,” says Balkawde.

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He says that, according to documents present at the Pune Archives, Nana Saheb was given shelter in Nepal. “There was a long relationship between the Maratha leadership and the people of Nepal. When Shivaji Maharaj was building the Bhavani temple at the Pratapgarh fort, the Shaligram stone for the idol was brought from the Gandak river of Nepal,” says Balkawde. In the diaries of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, there are mentions of the deep respect for Nepal and devotion towards the Pashupati Nath temple. He adds that it was natural for the beleaguered Nana Saheb to look to Nepal for support.

According to a paper, “Dual Diplomacy of Nepal in the Indian National Movement of 1857” published by Dol Raj Kafle, Taranath Ghimire and Tej Bahadur KC, academicians from Kathmandu, historical records and contemporary accounts reveal that Nepal provided essential military support to the British while covertly aiding the rebels.

The researchers cite a letter about how soldiers loyal to leaders of the 1857 uprising crossed the Gandak River into Nepal. “During the Indian rebellion, not only soldiers but also numerous Indian civilians fought against the British. Following their defeat, these rebels fled to seek refuge within Nepal’s borders,” says the paper. Colonel Kelly, who was stationed near the Nepal-India border, wrote a letter on April 14, 1859, mentioning that 60 commanders who had fought in the war had crossed into Nepal and set up camps at various locations. At that time, Nana Saheb Peshwa was in the fort of Nuwakot, located beyond Butwal. “They were protected by around 200 bodyguards stationed in the fort, while the rest of their soldiers camped in the dense forests of Butwal,” he wrote.

Sheltering Nana Saheb required great tact and diplomacy by Janga Bahadur, the Prime Minister of Nepal, with the British. The paper mentions that Janga Bahadur wrote to Resident Ramsey, addressing various newspaper reports that claimed Nana Saheb was in Nepal or being concealed by the Nepalese government. “Janga Bahadur stated that if anyone could prove that Nana Saheb was indeed in Nepal and being hidden by the Nepalese government, a reward of 1 million rupees would be offered,” it says.

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There are many theories about the last days of Nana Saheb’s last days. According to some accounts, he died in Nepal while others believe that he died in India. “Till today, we remember that Nepal ne unko aashray diya thha,” says Balkawde.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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