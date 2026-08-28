How Nepal supported Nana Saheb and other warriors of the first war of Independence in 1857

A little-known chapter of Maratha history connects Pune with the erstwhile kingdom of Nepal. In 1827, the Peshwa Baji Rao II, adopted a three-year-old child called Nana Govind Dhondu Pant. The boy became Nana Saheb, the heir to the Peshwa line.

“Nana Saheb would grow up amid hostiity with the British. Ultimately, Peshwa Baji Rao II would be defeated by the British in the Third Anglo-Maratha War (1817-1819). Almost the entire India, including the Maratha empire, was now under the rule of the East India Company. The Peshwa was sent away from the Deccan, to Bithoor, near Kanpur, with an annual pension. After his death, however, the British refused to recognise Nana Saheb’s rights as a son and heir. To Indians, however, Nana Saheb was a legitimate Peshwa,” says historian Pandurang Balkawde.

When the First War of Independence began in 1857, Nana Saheb became one of the prominent leaders. The rebellion was marked by massacres and bloodshed, reinforcements and counter-strategies on both sides. Unfortunately, the Indian warriors were defeated and leaders, such as Tantia Tope, would, eventually, be executed. “But, nobody knew where Nana Saheb was,” says Balkawde.

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He says that, according to documents present at the Pune Archives, Nana Saheb was given shelter in Nepal. “There was a long relationship between the Maratha leadership and the people of Nepal. When Shivaji Maharaj was building the Bhavani temple at the Pratapgarh fort, the Shaligram stone for the idol was brought from the Gandak river of Nepal,” says Balkawde. In the diaries of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, there are mentions of the deep respect for Nepal and devotion towards the Pashupati Nath temple. He adds that it was natural for the beleaguered Nana Saheb to look to Nepal for support.

According to a paper, “Dual Diplomacy of Nepal in the Indian National Movement of 1857” published by Dol Raj Kafle, Taranath Ghimire and Tej Bahadur KC, academicians from Kathmandu, historical records and contemporary accounts reveal that Nepal provided essential military support to the British while covertly aiding the rebels.

The researchers cite a letter about how soldiers loyal to leaders of the 1857 uprising crossed the Gandak River into Nepal. “During the Indian rebellion, not only soldiers but also numerous Indian civilians fought against the British. Following their defeat, these rebels fled to seek refuge within Nepal’s borders,” says the paper. Colonel Kelly, who was stationed near the Nepal-India border, wrote a letter on April 14, 1859, mentioning that 60 commanders who had fought in the war had crossed into Nepal and set up camps at various locations. At that time, Nana Saheb Peshwa was in the fort of Nuwakot, located beyond Butwal. “They were protected by around 200 bodyguards stationed in the fort, while the rest of their soldiers camped in the dense forests of Butwal,” he wrote.

Sheltering Nana Saheb required great tact and diplomacy by Janga Bahadur, the Prime Minister of Nepal, with the British. The paper mentions that Janga Bahadur wrote to Resident Ramsey, addressing various newspaper reports that claimed Nana Saheb was in Nepal or being concealed by the Nepalese government. “Janga Bahadur stated that if anyone could prove that Nana Saheb was indeed in Nepal and being hidden by the Nepalese government, a reward of 1 million rupees would be offered,” it says.

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There are many theories about the last days of Nana Saheb’s last days. According to some accounts, he died in Nepal while others believe that he died in India. “Till today, we remember that Nepal ne unko aashray diya thha,” says Balkawde.