Maratha community seeks apology, resignation of Governor over comments ‘insulting’ Shivaji Maharaj

SEVERAL MEMBERS of the Maratha community have criticised Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his alleged comment about Sant Ramdas being the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The community has not only sought an apology from the Governor but also sought his resignation.

At a function in Aurangabad on Sunday, Koshyari reportedly said, “Several rajas, maharajas took birth on this land. But who would have asked about Chandragupta had there not been Chanakya? Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth (Sant Ramdas).”

The Governor hastened to add, “I am not questioning the status of Chandragupta or Shivaji Maharaj… Like the role of a mother in shaping the life of a child, the guru also occupies an important place in our society.”

The comment has not gone down well with the Maratha community, which has always held that Jijamata, mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was his real guru. In the past, the community had strongly protested any attempts to call Samarth Ramdas Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s guru.

Leading the protest this time, BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, said, “One should always be careful in the use of words. The Governor has made the wrong choice of words. I have received several calls from people protesting against the statement. I think the Governor should withdraw his statement.”

Stating that the Maratha warrior king and Sant Ramdas had never met, NCP MP Supriya Sule said,”The Governor is in contempt of a ruling of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, which had clearly stated that there was no historical record to prove that Shivaji Maharaj and Sant Ramdas had a guru-shishya relationship. The court has also stated that there was no historical record to prove that the two had ever met.”

Maratha author Shrimant Kokate said,”Chhatrapati Shivaji remains an incomparable king… the principles, values, ethics that Chhatrapati Shivaji had practised were unique and therefore he cannot be compared with anybody. Shivaji Maharaj can be compared only with Shivaji Maharaj and no one else. He believed in the welfare of the people… he never practised discrimination. He believed in equality.”

Kokate said “desperate attempts” are being made to project that Ramdas was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s guru. “This mischief has happened through books, articles, films… all these have been debunked by the likes of Mahatma Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar and several other national icons,” he said, while demanding the resignation of the Governor for “insulting” the Maratha king.

Santosh Shinde, state coordinator of Sambhaji Brigade, also strongly condemned the Governor’s statement and demanded his immediate resignation.

“The Governor is behaving as if he is the agent of RSS. He has insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and tried to project incorrect picture of history. He should immediately apologise to the people of Maharashtra.”

Vinod Patil, a key coordinator of Maratha Kranti Morcha, said,”… In view of his age and statement, we feel he should retire immediately. We request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask the Governor to apologise to the people of Maharashtra….”.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “The Governor’s statement has angered the people of Maharashtra. The BJP, for whom the Governor is holding the fort, should clarify whether they approve of what the Governor has said.” MPCC chief Nana Patole said,”The Governor has insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the people of Maharashtra. We will not tolerate this…”.

Meanwhile, the city units of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena on Monday took to the streets to protest against the alleged statement.

Shiv Sena workers held a protest near the statue of Maratha king Shivaji in Shivajinagar. “We demand that Koshyari resign from the post of Governor. The entire country is aware of the history of the Maratha king. Koshyari has insulted him. He should learn history from Class 5 students,” said city Sena chief Sanjay More.

The NCP, led by city unit chief Prashant Jagtap, staged a protest at the PMC headquarters.

“The RSS and BJP have always been conspiring to change history. They have been insulting great national leaders. The statement by the Governor is not by mistake but it’s a part of conspiracy of the BJP. We condemn it,” he said.

Jagtap said that Koshyari should apologise for the statement within two days or “be prepared for the consequences”.

The Congress, led by city’s party unit chief Ramesh Bagawe, held a protest near the statue of the Maratha king in Shivajinagar.

“Koshyari has been repeatedly making controversial statements. This time, he has insulted the Maratha king. The BJP is silent on the statement while central government is protecting the Governor,” said Bagawe.