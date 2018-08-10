Maratha Bandh: As canteens and tiffin services shut shop, students suffer

“We didn’t have breakfast today because the small tapris (roadside shops) where we usually eat are all closed,” said a student. “We didn’t have breakfast today because the small tapris (roadside shops) where we usually eat are all closed,” said a student.

Private mess operators, tiffin services and even canteens across the city remained shut on Thursday due to the statewide bandh called by Maratha outfits, affecting hundreds of residents of private hostels and students, who depend on these services for food. Most students said they went without breakfast and spent the day scouting for food.

Akash Patil, a student of Fergusson College who has his meals at nearby Baramati hostel, said the mess was closed on Thursday. “At least 250 students eat there… they informed us on Wednesday night that they will be shut. We couldn’t make any alternate arrangements. Today, we didn’t get any breakfast… then someone told us the mess at the nearby social welfare department hostel was open, so we went there to eat lunch,” he said.

Ankush Helode, an SYBA student at Garware College and a resident of Ambedkar Hostel on Ghole Road, said all the hostel residents were hit by the bandh, as private mess and tiffin services were shut.

“We didn’t have breakfast today because the small tapris (roadside shops) where we usually eat are all closed. By lunchtime, we were told by friends that mess facilities inside the college premises were working… that’s why I came to Fergusson College to eat, because it is walking distance from the hostel,” he said.

Sachin Chavan, a second-year Arts student of Fergusson College who lives in a shared flat at Nal Stop with a few friends, said he and his friends couldn’t find any place where they could have a meal.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App