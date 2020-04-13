Pune: Mapping of positive cases, deaths helps PMC in its fight against pandemic

Soon after the first positive case was registered in the city, the Command and Control Room of Pune Smart City created a dashboard for mapping of positive cases. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) Soon after the first positive case was registered in the city, the Command and Control Room of Pune Smart City created a dashboard for mapping of positive cases. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

After mapping of the residence of patients who tested positive for coronavirus, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now done the same for all COVID-19 related deaths. The civic body uses the details from the initiative – which is part of the Pune Smart City – to implement its strategy in the fight against the pandemic.

Soon after the first positive case was registered in the city, the Command and Control Room of Pune Smart City created a dashboard for mapping of positive cases. The initiative was started with the mapping of the residence of COVID-19 patients on the city map, following which the PMC sealed Kondhwa and the central part of the city, where the maximum number cases had been registered.

Later, the mapping of all COVID-19 related deaths also revealed that maximum casualties were reported from the congested and densely populated parts of the city.

Subsequently, the civic body also started mapping of all those who recovered after testing positive. It highlighted that maximum recovery was reported from Sahkarnagar-Dhankawadi area.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.