Maoist couple carrying reward of Rs 8 lakh surrenders before Gadchiroli Police

Police also claimed that Kavita had six encounters, one arson and three other crimes against her name and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh for her capture.

A Maoist couple carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh has surrendered before Gadchiroli Police.

Vinod alias Maniram Narsu Boga, 32, and wife Kavita alias Satto Harisingh Kowachi, 33, surrendered before the police, according to a press note issued by Superintendent of Police, Ankit Goyal.

“Vinod was a senior cadre belonging to Korchi dalam and was also working as a dalam doctor. He has 13 murders, 21 encounters, one arson and five other serious crimes registered against his name. He was carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh for his capture,” the press note added.

Police also claimed that Kavita had six encounters, one arson and three other crimes against her name and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh for her capture.

As many as 43 Maoist cadres have surrendered between 2019 and 2021, which include four divisional committee members (of CPI-Maoist), two dalam commanders, three deputy commanders and 33 dalam members. “This was possible because of incessant efforts by the police to bring Maoists into the mainstream. Also, the cadres surrender because they are tired of violence,” stated the press note.

Ever since the surrender scheme was launched in 2005, 647 Maoists have surrendered in Gadchiroli. “Of them, 127 have been given plots of land, 107 have been given houses under Gharkul scheme, 36 women cadres have been given sewing machines while 23 have been given… benefits of other government schemes. This is also prompting more and more Maoists to surrender,” the press note has claimed.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.