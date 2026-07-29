Manoj Jarange-Patil threatens ‘final stir’ over Maratha reservation from August 29

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Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Wednesday toughened his stance on Maratha reservation, saying that he would launch “a final and decisive protest” from August 29 if the Maharashtra government fails to issue Kunbi community certificates under Other Backward Classes (OBC) to the 58 lakh people who possess valid records.
“The Fadnavis government has been targeting the Marathas. Therefore, this time, either I will die, or the Fadnavis government will fall,” he told reporters in Antarwali Sarati village, the seat of his historic hunger strike in 2023.
Jarange-Patil, who had to call off his ninth hunger strike within 15 hours of its launch at the end of May, said that the government is making efforts to make fools of the Marathas. “Once upon a time, the community stood united, which is why we need to move forward carefully. August 29 marks the completion of 3 years. If anyone is trying to make fools of us, that is why you have been called,” the social activist said, while urging those who possess Kunbi records to apply for reservation.
Jarange-Patil said that the children of the Maratha community are suffering and demanded that the government give Kunbi certificates according to the Hyderabad Gazette by August 28. “My blood has been burning for the past three years, which is why I am staging the final decisive protest for the children of the community. Not a single person should stay at home; we will not stop until we get the certificates for the 58 lakh records. If the Hyderabad Gazette was given, then why weren’t the certificates issued? Why are Marathas being targeted? Earlier, you brought the local inquiry report. We will not stop until we get Kunbi certificates according to the Hyderabad Gazette,” he asserted.
The Hyderabad Gazette is a document that came out in 1918 classifying Marathas in the Marathwada region (such as Nanded and Aurangabad) with Kunbi lineage.
Jarange-Patil pointed out that it has been almost four months since the Kunbi certificates have not been given to Marathas. “The children and workers of NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress are going to get reservation. We are demanding the implementation of the gazette for Satara Sansthan, Kolhapur, Aundh, and Pune; why are they not accepting it? In your (government’s) battle for credit, Marathas are being sacrificed.”
Referring to the previous incidents of violence during the Maratha agitation, the activist said the Fadnavis government had promised to withdraw cases against Maratha community members. “Three years have passed. The government has not kept its word. Why are cases being filed against us after beating us? The August 29 protest will not be called off until all cases are withdrawn,” he said.
Jarange-Patil, who joined the Maratha reservation movement 15 years ago, said that only on official records have all facilities of OBCs been extended to Marathas. “However, today, facilities entitled to OBCs have not been started. Not a single school has these facilities,” the leader said.
He said his demand for a separate ministry for the Maratha community remains unfulfilled. “It is only a 15-minute task for the Chief Minister; why wasn’t it done? Nine OBC ministers said they do not want a separate ministry for Marathas. Why do OBCs need a ministry, and why not Marathas?” the leader asked.