Manoj Jarange-Patil threatens ‘final stir’ over Maratha reservation from August 29

Manoj Jarange-Patil said that the children of the Maratha community are suffering and demanded that the government give Kunbi certificates according to the Hyderabad Gazette by August 28. (File photo)

Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Wednesday toughened his stance on Maratha reservation, saying that he would launch “a final and decisive protest” from August 29 if the Maharashtra government fails to issue Kunbi community certificates under Other Backward Classes (OBC) to the 58 lakh people who possess valid records.

“The Fadnavis government has been targeting the Marathas. Therefore, this time, either I will die, or the Fadnavis government will fall,” he told reporters in Antarwali Sarati village, the seat of his historic hunger strike in 2023.

Jarange-Patil, who had to call off his ninth hunger strike within 15 hours of its launch at the end of May, said that the government is making efforts to make fools of the Marathas. “Once upon a time, the community stood united, which is why we need to move forward carefully. August 29 marks the completion of 3 years. If anyone is trying to make fools of us, that is why you have been called,” the social activist said, while urging those who possess Kunbi records to apply for reservation.