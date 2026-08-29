Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil begins ‘decisive’ fast, targets Devendra Fadnavis

The protest comes days after the Maharashtra government extended the tenure for verifying Kunbi records and family genealogies in place by another year, directing taluka-level committees to clear pending cases by June 30, 2027.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneAug 29, 2026 01:55 PM IST
Manoj Jarange-PatilIn the wake of deployment of heavy police security at the protest site in Antarwali Sarat, Jarange-Patil asked, ''Is the government intending to engage in a wrestling match with me?'' (File photo)
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Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Saturday launched a fast-unto-death agitation in Jalna district, while slamming Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over their perceived inaction over the demands of the Maratha community. This is his 11th fast in the last three years, pressing mainly for issuance of OBC certificates for 58 lakh Kunbi record holders.

The activist has described it as the “decisive one ” for getting reservation for the community. ”If our demands are not met, we will have no option but to march to Mumbai to stage the protest,” the activist told reporters before launching the fast at Antarwali Sarati village.

The protest comes days after the state government extended the tenure for verifying Kunbi records and family genealogies in place by another year, directing taluka-level committees to clear pending cases by June 30, 2027.

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Jarange-Patil’s other demands include withdrawal of all police cases against Maratha protesters across the state. The activist is also demanding the state issue official Government Resolutions (GRs) regarding the Satara, Kolhapur, Aundh, and Bombay Gazettes.

In the wake of deployment of heavy police security at the protest site in Antarwali Sarat, he asked, ”Is the government intending to engage in a wrestling match with me?”

‘Ready to risk life’

Urging political leaders to join the protest, Jarange said he was ready to risk his life for the future of Maratha children and appealed to the community not to sit at home but to step out for the sake of their children.

Maratha community members from various districts across the state are streaming in at the protest site in response to Jarange’s call. Jarange had asked Maratha community members whose applications were rejected, or who possess recorded Kunbi proof but were denied Kunbi certificates, to assemble at Antarwali.

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The Maratha community members who are trooping at Antarwali Sarati have brought with themselves various revenue documents and other records to address the problems faced by them in obtaining Kunbi certificates and Caste Validity Certificates. They alleged that officials are intentionally delaying the process of issuing Kunbi caste certificates.

Jarange alleged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have failed to act on the demands of the Maratha community, which has forced him to undertake the fast unto death. ”I am demanding that the state should issue a revised Government Resolution in accordance with the law to grant reservation. Both the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have failed to address our demands,” he said.

Hits out at minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil

He also criticised Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. ”Ministers should not underestimate the anger of the Maratha community or risk their political future. The failure to deliver a proper GR would result in them losing their authority,” he said.

Jarange advised the Chief Minister and Vikeh-Patil to engage with tahsildars, sub-divisional magistrates, and Caste Verification officers directly instead of relying solely on district collectors.

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Meanwhile, advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, known for his opposition to the Maratha quota, has urged the government to stop the activist from going on fast. He alleged that Jarange’s fast is politically motivated because the Chief Minister belongs to a non-Maratha community.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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