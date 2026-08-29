Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil begins ‘decisive’ fast, targets Devendra Fadnavis

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Saturday launched a fast-unto-death agitation in Jalna district, while slamming Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over their perceived inaction over the demands of the Maratha community. This is his 11th fast in the last three years, pressing mainly for issuance of OBC certificates for 58 lakh Kunbi record holders.

The activist has described it as the “decisive one ” for getting reservation for the community. ”If our demands are not met, we will have no option but to march to Mumbai to stage the protest,” the activist told reporters before launching the fast at Antarwali Sarati village.

The protest comes days after the state government extended the tenure for verifying Kunbi records and family genealogies in place by another year, directing taluka-level committees to clear pending cases by June 30, 2027.

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Jarange-Patil’s other demands include withdrawal of all police cases against Maratha protesters across the state. The activist is also demanding the state issue official Government Resolutions (GRs) regarding the Satara, Kolhapur, Aundh, and Bombay Gazettes.

In the wake of deployment of heavy police security at the protest site in Antarwali Sarat, he asked, ”Is the government intending to engage in a wrestling match with me?”

‘Ready to risk life’

Urging political leaders to join the protest, Jarange said he was ready to risk his life for the future of Maratha children and appealed to the community not to sit at home but to step out for the sake of their children.

Maratha community members from various districts across the state are streaming in at the protest site in response to Jarange’s call. Jarange had asked Maratha community members whose applications were rejected, or who possess recorded Kunbi proof but were denied Kunbi certificates, to assemble at Antarwali.

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The Maratha community members who are trooping at Antarwali Sarati have brought with themselves various revenue documents and other records to address the problems faced by them in obtaining Kunbi certificates and Caste Validity Certificates. They alleged that officials are intentionally delaying the process of issuing Kunbi caste certificates.

Jarange alleged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have failed to act on the demands of the Maratha community, which has forced him to undertake the fast unto death. ”I am demanding that the state should issue a revised Government Resolution in accordance with the law to grant reservation. Both the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have failed to address our demands,” he said.

Hits out at minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil

He also criticised Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. ”Ministers should not underestimate the anger of the Maratha community or risk their political future. The failure to deliver a proper GR would result in them losing their authority,” he said.

Jarange advised the Chief Minister and Vikeh-Patil to engage with tahsildars, sub-divisional magistrates, and Caste Verification officers directly instead of relying solely on district collectors.

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Meanwhile, advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, known for his opposition to the Maratha quota, has urged the government to stop the activist from going on fast. He alleged that Jarange’s fast is politically motivated because the Chief Minister belongs to a non-Maratha community.