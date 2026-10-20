Quota activist Jarange-Patil asks Shinde if he took Rs 500 cr from BJP to ‘silence’ him

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Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil says Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should respond to the allegation.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 20, 2026 03:26 PM IST
Manoj Jarange-Patil Eknath Shinde Rs 500 croreMaharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil. (File Photos)
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Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil caused a stir on Tuesday as he asked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde whether he had taken Rs 500 crore from the BJP to “silence” him.

”Whatever I heard apparently happened two and a half years ago. I have come to know from some leaders that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the BJP leadership that they should pay Rs 500 crore to Jarange-Patil to silence him,” the activist said at a Dussehra rally in Beed district.

Jarange-Patil said he had learnt that Shinde had told the BJP leadership that the latter had paid the activist Rs 500 crore.

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”I want to know from Eknath Shinde whether this is true. Has he paid me Rs 500 crore? It is claimed that he paid me Rs 500 crore through his son Shrikant Shinde. Rs 500 crore is not a small amount. This is a big conspiracy against me. Shinde should reply to my question either in today’s Dussehra rally or by tomorrow,” Jarange-Patil said.

Also Read | ‘Power will not last forever’: Jarange targets Shinde, Fadnavis over alleged anti-Maratha plot
Jarange-Patil said he would reveal proof for the claim. ”I have proof of this claim with me, and I can reveal it. This proof will shake the ground under your feet… I heard about this conspiracy during my hunger strike in Antarwali-Saraati,” he added.

Jarange-Patil alleged that a plot was being hatched to isolate the Maratha community, with deliberate attempts made to harass and inflict pain.

“However, we are fighting firmly. We are gradually marching towards victory. Those who go against the community will never be spared, and I will work to propel the community forward until my last breath,” he said.

Jarange-Patil also talked about the need to address the drought situation effectively. If a crisis has befallen the Maratha community, it must come together to combat the crisis, he said.

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The drought is likely to become even more severe in the coming days, he added.

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