Quota activist Jarange-Patil asks Shinde if he took Rs 500 cr from BJP to ‘silence’ him

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil caused a stir on Tuesday as he asked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde whether he had taken Rs 500 crore from the BJP to “silence” him.

”Whatever I heard apparently happened two and a half years ago. I have come to know from some leaders that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the BJP leadership that they should pay Rs 500 crore to Jarange-Patil to silence him,” the activist said at a Dussehra rally in Beed district.

Jarange-Patil said he had learnt that Shinde had told the BJP leadership that the latter had paid the activist Rs 500 crore.