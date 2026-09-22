‘Power will not last forever’: Jarange targets Shinde, Fadnavis over alleged anti-Maratha plot

Manoj Jarange-Patil ended his 20-day hunger strike on September 17 after the state government sought three months to act on his demands relating to Maratha reservation. (File photo)

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after his hunger strike, on Tuesday accused Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of “taking revenge on Maratha protesters”.

“The pride of Eknath Shinde was raised by the Maratha community. It is the Marathas who allowed them to hold their heads high in Mumbai. But today, the same Shinde is taking revenge on Maratha protesters. Cases are being registered against our people, and inquiries are being initiated through the Income Tax Department and other agencies. But Shinde should remember, your power will not last forever. The 2029 election is approaching, and we will not step back from making you weep,” Jarange-Patil said while interacting with reporters.